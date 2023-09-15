Warriors and Klay Thompson have begun extension talks?

Klay Thompson is on a $43.219 million expiring contract with the Golden State Warriors with the two sides reportedly having begun early extension talks. “My understanding is that they have opened contract extension talks with Klay Thompson,” said Ramona Shelburne on the Lowe Post. “This is a slow process. This idea that he’s been eligible for awhile and they haven’t done anything… no, they’ve started talking. They’ve exchanged proposals. There’s no hurry to these discussions. The optionality goes both ways. Not necessarily he’s trying to leave, but just the optionality that he didn’t have a great year last year. It behooves him to have a great year this year and he’s becomes more valuable if he does.”
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games with a +/- of +30 or better by an active player:
37 — Steph Curry
35 — Kevin Durant
33 — Draymond Green
31 — LeBron James
30 — Chris Paul
24 — Klay Thompson
Only one of them hasn’t been on the Warriors roster. pic.twitter.com/GlGSqFdumt – 2:19 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The NBA analyst doesn’t agree with Klay Thompson being listed as an overpaid star. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/12/ana… – 7:00 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Draymond Green doesn’t just believe he, Steph and Klay can win a fifth title. He’s thinking about reaching MJ championship atmosphere: “I don’t like to necessarily put a number on things. But I don’t see why we can’t get two more championships. Why not?”
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:25 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The NBA analyst doesn’t agree with Klay Thompson being listed as an overpaid star. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/12/ana… – 1:00 AM
Juan Toscano-Anderson: Y’all really put a 4 time champ on an “overpaid” list … I hate the internet man😂😂😂 -via Twitter @juanonjuan10 / September 7, 2023
Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin is shoring up his skills ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season. Working with trainer Charlie Max Torres, Mathurin went one-on-one against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson. The pair also went through multiple shooting drills on the Loyola Marymount court in California. -via Indianapolis Star / September 5, 2023
Underline Draymond Green’s new $100 million deal that takes him through his mid-30s. Understand that Stephen Curry’s contract is on the books for $167.3 million over three more years, expiring when he’s 38. And listen to Lacob’s answer when I asked him if he expects that Klay Thompson, whose current contract expires next July, will be with the team past this season. “I do,” the Warriors owner said on my podcast Thursday. “We’ve had some very brief discussions at this point with his agent. But they’re very, very early. … I fully expect that we’ll have some substantial discussions soon sometime and we’ll see if we can’t put something together that allows Klay to be here for a long time, which we clearly would like him to be.” -via The Athletic / September 3, 2023