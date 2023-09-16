Blazers doing a lot more talking on Damian Lillard trade

“My sense is that the Blazers have done a lot more talking with teams in the last say 10 to 14 days than they did probably in at least a month plus prior,” Woj said. “And a big part of that is the league is back to work now after Labor Day, and training camp is starting to approach. And that’s the next real deadline in this process.
Source: Net Income @ NetsDaily
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Rexx Life Raj, Dame D.O.L.L.A. – Hook Mitchell (Official Video) youtu.be/IsU51o2zyys?si… via @YouTube – 4:11 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Dame posted this on his IG story before later taking it down 👀 pic.twitter.com/tFHclQzqjS – 3:27 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
While all is quiet on the Western front, there is one issue that could force a Damian Lillard trade before training camp starts. #NBA #BackSportsPage @trailblazers #HardwoodHuddle
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
/// Just dropped ‘The Most Criticized’ colorway of my #DAME8EXTPLY signature shoe. 👟
🫡 @adidasHoops
🛒 adidas.com/us/damian_lill… pic.twitter.com/km7xIIdyQK – 12:35 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW: @AaronJFentress joined me @TheVolumeSports to break down the Dame Lillard situation:
▪️ Why has this continued to drag out?
▪️ Will Portland bring Dame to camp?
▪️ What are reasonable expectations for Scoot?
youtube.com/watch?v=I-NPD2… – 12:30 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With new NBA rule preventing Blazers/Lillard from sitting out while awaiting trade, Portland now in a pickle: Play him, and No. 2 pick Scoot H. can’t fully take over the PG role (and ’24 draft pick not as good). Or,if he gets injured,trade becomes harder: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:50 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Damian Lillard trade rumors: Trail Blazers will only engage 76ers if Tyrese Maxey is available
cbssports.com/nba/news/damia… – 9:27 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
If Rockets call on Kevin Porter Jr., should Heat even engage? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/15/ask… Plus: Lillard as Lowry; A not-so-super team? – 9:05 AM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Jumped on a new @RexxLifeRaj track ‘Hook Mitchell’
🎥 youtube.com/watch?v=IsU51o…
💿 music.empi.re/hookmitchell
#DameDOLLA @FrontPageMusic @EMPIRE pic.twitter.com/17aQEE4b0m – 1:16 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
The new NBA rule that could make Portland think twice about keeping Lillard for a while. And Heat notes: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is NBA looking to legislate against a Heat-Lillard deal and another super team? sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/14/ask… – 5:38 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
UPDATE: Dame literally said nothing 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KHHestv2bC – 5:36 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Could NBA’s new rules on shutting players down impact Lillard at start of season?
nbcsports.com/nba/news/could… – 5:32 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: The new NBA rule that leaves Trail Blazers at risk if they play games with Lillard; how one potential path is now removed for Portland. PLUS an update on Heat 14th roster spot, more: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:44 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Damian Lillard, James Harden and Furkan Korkmaz have still not been traded. – 1:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is NBA looking to legislate against a Heat-Lillard deal and another super team? sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/14/ask… – 11:10 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler turned 34 today. Kevin Love turned 35 last week. Kyle Lowry is 37. (Damian Lillard is 33.) Josh Richardson turns 30 tomorrow. Can anyone say: Win now? – 9:01 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is NBA looking to legislate against a Heat-Lillard deal and another super team? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/14/ask… Plus: Are the Blazers the ones taking the risk?; Did NBA miss mark with rest policy? – 8:31 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
For subscribers: Some extended thoughts on Adam Silver’s comments today about the Blazers’ sale and Damian Lillard’s trade request, plus what the league’s new player-participation policy could mean for the Blazers and Lillard
rosegardenreport.com/p/nba-commissi… – 8:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Lillard’s desire for Heat deal, ‘I’m watching’ sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/13/nba… – 7:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Aaron Rodgers a cautionary tale for Heat with Damian Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/13/ask… – 7:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Damian Lillard’s desire for Heat deal, “I’m watching.” sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/13/nba… “I’m glad that things seem to have settled down somewhat, at least in terms of public discourse.” – 5:03 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Asked about the Damian Lillard and James Harden trade demand situations, Adam Silver reiterates that he doesn’t like trade demands and that “I’m watching both situations.” – 3:40 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Adam Silver asked by @HowardBeck about Harden/Lillard trade requests: “Don’t like them, as a league. I want players and teams to both honor their contracts. I’m watching everything going on in Portland and Philadelphia and hoping they get resolved to everyone’s satisfaction. I’m… – 3:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA to crack down on star absences, with rule potentially impacting Heat’s Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo. sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/13/nba… Math under new rule would grow even more complex for Erik Spoelstra if Damian Lillard is added. – 2:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is Aaron Rodgers a cautionary tale for Heat with Damian Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/13/ask… – 1:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is Aaron Rodgers a cautionary tale for the ages for Heat with Damian Lillard? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/13/ask… Plus: The remnants of free agency; digging more into numerology. – 8:20 AM
With all of the Damian Lillard speculation swirling around the Heat, how do you approach that level of uncertainty surrounding the roster as you enter camp? Love: “There certainly are challenges because I think in life the unknown is scary or misleading and something that can rub people the wrong way. But I think part of being a veteran and my role as one of the leaders or somebody who has some influence, the relationships with my teammates and understanding who might be coming and who might be going. Finding that common ground and seeing how I can get the best out of them and understanding the fluidity of a season, understanding that things can change so fast in a season and in this business. Making sure guys are right mentally and that can be any player on the roster. -via Miami Herald / September 15, 2023
Brady Hawk: A now deleted Damian Lillard IG story post: -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / September 15, 2023
ESPN’s Bobby Marks, a former Nets executive, said the new rule precludes the Blazers and Lillard from agreeing for him to stay away from the team while Portland waits for a trade offer that it considers to be palatable. While it was unclear if either party was interested in that path, it’s now off the table, per Marks. “If Portland and Lillard come to an agreement that we’re going to shut you down, the NBA is going to step in and say we’re going to fine you and we’re going to fine you significantly,” Marks said. “We are going to see how it plays out with Damian Lillard and James Harden [who has requested a trade from Philadelphia]. The days of shutting down a player that maybe is involved in trade talks is no longer going to happen any more.” -via Miami Herald / September 14, 2023