Blazers doing a lot more talking on Damian Lillard trade

With all of the Damian Lillard speculation swirling around the Heat, how do you approach that level of uncertainty surrounding the roster as you enter camp? Love: “There certainly are challenges because I think in life the unknown is scary or misleading and something that can rub people the wrong way. But I think part of being a veteran and my role as one of the leaders or somebody who has some influence, the relationships with my teammates and understanding who might be coming and who might be going. Finding that common ground and seeing how I can get the best out of them and understanding the fluidity of a season, understanding that things can change so fast in a season and in this business. Making sure guys are right mentally and that can be any player on the roster. -via Miami Herald / September 15, 2023