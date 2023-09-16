Neemias Queta to Boston

Shams Charania: Free agent 7-footer Neemias Queta is finalizing a two-way NBA contract with the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Queta spent the past two seasons with the Kings, who drafted him in the second round in 2021.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent 7-footer Neemias Queta is finalizing a two-way NBA contract with the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Queta spent the past two seasons with the Kings, who drafted him in the second round in 2021. – 4:12 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Neemias Queta tore up the Santa Cruz Warriors last season, and then showed his worth against Golden State in the California Classic this summer
And he’s now available thanks to JaVale McGee turning down the Dubs nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-sta… – 4:24 PM
The Kings snatched up McGee on a league minimum one-year deal ten days ago and on Tuesday, the team made the difficult decision to pare down the roster. A league source has confirmed to The Kings Beat that both Noel and Queta are being waived by the team so they have an opportunity to catch on somewhere else before training camp starts in early October. -via Kings Beat / September 13, 2023
John Hollinger: Neemias Queta is still two-way eligible and would make sense on a great many rosters. -via Twitter @johnhollinger / September 12, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: After signing JaVale McGee to a free agent deal, the Sacramento Kings are waiving centers Nerlens Noel and Neemias Queta to give them a chance to play elsewhere. Both signed partially guaranteed one-year deals with Kings this summer. -via Twitter @wojespn / September 12, 2023