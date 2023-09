Serge Ibaka signs deal with German club

Ibaka, 33, said he signed with Milwaukee knowing he wasn’t going to play as much as he wanted to and that he had talked about the situation with former coach Mike Budenholzer before signing. “(Budenholzer) told me to my face: Listen, you’re coming here, I promise you nothing — but you never know, it’s a long season, guys can have injuries, you have to stay ready,” Ibaka said. But then, Ibaka said, things became more “confusing” when his name wasn’t called when other players got hurt, and he was instead asked to play “when guys come back from injuries.” He said it was a lack of communication that was the issue . -via The Athletic / August 3, 2023