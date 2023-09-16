Serge Ibaka signs deal with German club

Dionysis Aravantinos: OFFICIAL: Serge Ibaka signs a deal with Bayern Munich.
Source: Twitter @AravantinosDA
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
OFFICIAL: Serge Ibaka signs a deal with Bayern Munich. pic.twitter.com/YNu2BgD7qD – 9:35 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2023-24 FC Bayern Munich depth chart
1: Bolmaro, Francisco
2: Edwards, Obst, Weiler-Babb
3: Lucic, Bonga, Giffey
4: Booner,Radoncic
5: Ibaka, Gillespie
Head coach: Pablo Laso
You can’t write them off. #FCBayern #EuroLeague – 9:35 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Serge Ibaka is officially the newest member of Bayern 🇩🇪✈️ pic.twitter.com/E1RybFKApq – 9:28 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Unicaja Malaga sports director Juanma Rodriguez disclosed that he did an inquiry into the status of Usman Garuba & Serge Ibaka.
However, his findings weren’t encouraging. That’s why he has turned his attention to players from a specific country 👀
basketnews.com/news-194659-ma… – 3:54 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Serge Ibaka is signing a one-year deal with Bayern Munich in Germany, per @MarcMundet78. pic.twitter.com/FW8YYxyTqr – 10:15 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
With Serge Ibaka and Isaac Bonga on the floor, Bayern Munich defense will be so tough. What a move. Pablo Laso made a statement here. @FCBayern #EuroLeague – 3:19 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Serge Ibaka reportedly joining Bayern Munich sportando.basketball/en/serge-ibaka… – 2:35 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Serge Ibaka reportedly signed with Bayern Munich
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 2:13 PM
Marc Mundet: Serge Ibaka signs one year contract with Bayern Munchen, according my sources. -via x.com / September 13, 2023
Ibaka, 33, said he signed with Milwaukee knowing he wasn’t going to play as much as he wanted to and that he had talked about the situation with former coach Mike Budenholzer before signing. “(Budenholzer) told me to my face: Listen, you’re coming here, I promise you nothing — but you never know, it’s a long season, guys can have injuries, you have to stay ready,” Ibaka said. But then, Ibaka said, things became more “confusing” when his name wasn’t called when other players got hurt, and he was instead asked to play “when guys come back from injuries.” He said it was a lack of communication that was the issue. -via The Athletic / August 3, 2023
Ibaka added: “When I go talk to the front office, they tell me different things. They love me. They want me to be there, they want me to stay. And when I go back on the court, it’s different. It got to some point where I cannot take this anymore. I love this game so much, but if this is going to take my peace of mind, my joy, it’s not worth it. I earned my respect in this league. At least communicate. I’m not asking about playing, I’m just asking for communication.” -via The Athletic / August 3, 2023