Timberwolves interested in Cameron Payne

Per Timberwolves beat reporter Darren Wolfson (he’s definitely worth a follow), the Timberwolves have expanded their point search to include point guard Cameron Payne as well as point guard Kennedy Chandler.
Yossi Gozlan: Cameron Payne has cleared waivers and is now an unrestricted free agent, league sources told me and @MikeAScotto. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / September 13, 2023
The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has waived guard Cameron Payne. -via NBA.com / September 11, 2023
The San Antonio Spurs are waiving veteran guard Cameron Payne, clearing the way for him to join a contending team that can offer him a larger role, sources told ESPN on Monday. Should Payne clears waivers this week, he’ll have a significant market of contending teams looking to add him — especially after his productive postseason performance for the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 Western Conference playoffs. -via ESPN / September 11, 2023