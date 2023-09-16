Timberwolves interested in Cameron Payne

Yossi Gozlan: Cameron Payne has cleared waivers and is now an unrestricted free agent, league sources told me and @MikeAScotto. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / September 13, 2023
The San Antonio Spurs are waiving veteran guard Cameron Payne, clearing the way for him to join a contending team that can offer him a larger role, sources told ESPN on Monday. Should Payne clears waivers this week, he’ll have a significant market of contending teams looking to add him — especially after his productive postseason performance for the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 Western Conference playoffs. -via ESPN / September 11, 2023

