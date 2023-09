Clippers have moved on from trying to trade for James Harden

First we’ll start with the inaugural PHLY Sixers podcast, titled “Introducing the PHLY Sixers podcast, How & when will the Sixers resolve the James Harden saga?” It was hosted by Derek Bodner and Kyle Neubeck. And both long-time Sixers beat insiders provided lots of intriguing intel for us: Neubeck: “Some inside baseball for people on the Clippers element, and the [Harden] opt in scenario from earlier this offseason: the week leading into his opt-in decision I had got several different tips that there’s something going on with the Clippers and Harden and it’s one of those things that you try to report on but you can’t pin it down and you don’t know enough. It’s a lot of NBA just whisper games. And at the time none of it’s making sense, right? Because the Clippers were up to their ears in spending [with no cap room]…. and then all of a sudden James opts-in and I think that surprised people within the Sixers, I think that surprised people around the league.” -via LibertyBallers.com / September 16, 2023