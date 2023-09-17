Clippers have moved on from trying to trade for James Harden

Brian Windhorst: The Clippers tried to trade for James Harden, and that deal didn’t happen. And from what I understand, it was the Clippers who said, ‘Okay, there’s no deal here. We’re gonna move on.’ And while I assume that they could certainly make a deal midseason, I assume that this is what they’re gonna go with.
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: @ramonashelburne opens the notebook on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s recent comments/Bucks future, James Harden situation, Golden State Warriors preview, much more:
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Damian Lillard, James Harden and Furkan Korkmaz have still not been traded. – 1:28 PM
First we’ll start with the inaugural PHLY Sixers podcast, titled “Introducing the PHLY Sixers podcast, How & when will the Sixers resolve the James Harden saga?” It was hosted by Derek Bodner and Kyle Neubeck. And both long-time Sixers beat insiders provided lots of intriguing intel for us: Neubeck: “Some inside baseball for people on the Clippers element, and the [Harden] opt in scenario from earlier this offseason: the week leading into his opt-in decision I had got several different tips that there’s something going on with the Clippers and Harden and it’s one of those things that you try to report on but you can’t pin it down and you don’t know enough. It’s a lot of NBA just whisper games. And at the time none of it’s making sense, right? Because the Clippers were up to their ears in spending [with no cap room]…. and then all of a sudden James opts-in and I think that surprised people within the Sixers, I think that surprised people around the league.” -via LibertyBallers.com / September 16, 2023
ESPN’s Bobby Marks, a former Nets executive, said the new rule precludes the Blazers and Lillard from agreeing for him to stay away from the team while Portland waits for a trade offer that it considers to be palatable. While it was unclear if either party was interested in that path, it’s now off the table, per Marks. “If Portland and Lillard come to an agreement that we’re going to shut you down, the NBA is going to step in and say we’re going to fine you and we’re going to fine you significantly,” Marks said. “We are going to see how it plays out with Damian Lillard and James Harden [who has requested a trade from Philadelphia]. The days of shutting down a player that maybe is involved in trade talks is no longer going to happen any more.” -via Miami Herald / September 14, 2023
The NBA will allow pre-approved designated back-to-back allowances for players who are 35 years old on opening night or have career workloads of 34,000 regular-season minutes or 1,000 regular-season and playoff games combined, sources said. If a team feels that a star player is unable to play in back-to-back games, it must provide to the NBA written information at least one week prior explaining why the player’s participation should be limited. The star players who fall under this category include Chris Paul, Mike Conley, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan and James Harden. -via ESPN / September 13, 2023