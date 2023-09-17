Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with Bucks dependent on Jrue Holiday?

Bobby Marks: I don’t think Giannis Antetokounmpo going to sign an extension, it doesn’t make sense financially. I would be concerned based on what happens with Jrue Holiday. I think that’s going to be the X-factor, what I’m going to keep an eye on because Holiday is extension eligible starting up I think February 22, potentially could be a free agent next year. What does Milwaukee do with him, if they lose him they’re going to be in deep trouble.
Giannis Antetokounmpo tips his hat to the legendary Vassilis Spanoulis 🐐
Giannis Antetokounmpo congratulates Vassilis Spanoulis on his jersey retirement night:

"GOAT. Congrats for your amazing career."
Giannis Antetokounmpo congratulates Vassilis Spanoulis on his jersey retirement night:
Giannis Antetokounmpo congratulates Vassilis Spanoulis on his Jersey retirement night:

"GOAT. Congrats for your amazing career."
Giannis Antetokounmpo congratulates Vassilis Spanoulis on his Jersey retirement night:
I don't watch football but that was a heck of a game 🔥
Really interesting to hear Zach and Ramona mention the possibility of Giannis and Embiid both potentially being on the trade market at the same time. That's veeeeery interesting!
Really interesting to hear Zach and Ramona mention the possibility of Giannis and Embiid both potentially being on the trade market at the same time. That’s veeeeery interesting!
NBA Today is live w/ @BGeltzNBA & @Jumpshot8
🗓️ New Player Participation Policy
🏀 Giannis’ future in Milwaukee
🌉 Dwight Howard will meet with Golden State
New Lowe Post podcast: @ramonashelburne opens the notebook on Giannis Antetokounmpo's recent comments/Bucks future, James Harden situation, Golden State Warriors preview, much more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3sYEB1p
New Lowe Post podcast: @ramonashelburne opens the notebook on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s recent comments/Bucks future, James Harden situation, Golden State Warriors preview, much more:
re: new star player load management policy: is there a rule in place to prevent teams from Jrue Holiday'ing? (playing for a couple seconds, fouling, and exiting for remainder of game). it's there for the 65-game minimum awards rules (> 20 minute req.), but what about this one?
1 benefit to keeping Herro out of Blazers trade (and yes, this is looking WAY ahead): The Wisconsin native could be used in hypothetical '24 bid for Giannis, who has Milwaukee on the clock with recent eyebrow-raising comments. Obviously,any Bucks ask likely would start with Bam.
Most PPG + RPG + APG in the Finals:
53.3 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
51.4 — Nikola Jokic
47.2 — Rick Barry
47.1 — Bill Russell
Live with @DLineCo to talk Nuggets. Come join.
✅ Will the rest rule work? And who is it for?
✅ Is Giannis coming west?
✅ Best sports months of the year
✅ Best regional foods
More on this storyline
“I don’t think he’s going to sign an extension, it doesn’t make sense financially,” Marks said during an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio. “I would be concerned based on what happens with Jrue Holiday. I think that’s going to be the X-factor, what I’m going to keep an eye on because Holiday is extension eligible starting up I think February 22, potentially could be a free agent next year. What does Milwaukee do with him, if they lose him they’re going to be in deep trouble.” -via Clutch Points / September 17, 2023
ClutchPoints: “There’s a group of 3 that always a light bulb went off when they’re on the court. Jrue Holiday, Tony Allen and Ron Artest.” Stephen Curry on the toughest defenders he’s played against. (via @TODAYshow) -via Twitter / August 1, 2023
Meanwhile, Zach Lowe was on his Lowe Post podcast. However, Lowe admitted he was speculating about a trade that would send Dorian Finney-Smith to Milwaukee in return for the Bucks’ 2029 unprotected first rounder. He suggested that DFS, who will make $13.4 million next season, is someone the Bucks might want to add to help them keep Giannis Antetokounmpo a happy camper. Antetokounmpo has said recently that his long-term loyalty to Milwaukee is dependent on the team committing to a championship. “I’m looking at that pick and Grayson Allen’s expiring deal or Pat Connaughton … or Grayson Allen and Bobby Portis,” he added. “And trying to find a $15 million to $20 million player who helps me more than those guys.” said Lowe who mentioned Finney-Smith as well as Bojan Bogdanovic and a couple of others who could help immediately. -via NetsDaily / September 16, 2023
