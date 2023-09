Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with Bucks dependent on Jrue Holiday?

Meanwhile, Zach Lowe was on his Lowe Post podcast. However, Lowe admitted he was speculating about a trade that would send Dorian Finney-Smith to Milwaukee in return for the Bucks’ 2029 unprotected first rounder. He suggested that DFS, who will make $13.4 million next season, is someone the Bucks might want to add to help them keep Giannis Antetokounmpo a happy camper. Antetokounmpo has said recently that his long-term loyalty to Milwaukee is dependent on the team committing to a championship. “I’m looking at that pick and Grayson Allen’s expiring deal or Pat Connaughton … or Grayson Allen and Bobby Portis,” he added. “And trying to find a $15 million to $20 million player who helps me more than those guys.” said Lowe who mentioned Finney-Smith as well as Bojan Bogdanovic and a couple of others who could help immediately . -via NetsDaily / September 16, 2023