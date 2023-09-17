Jose Alvarado hurts ankle, training camp availability in jeopardy

Shams Charania: New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado suffered an ankle sprain during a workout this weekend and his availability for training camp is in question, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Pelican’s Jose Alvarado sprains ankle in workout, could miss chunk of training camp
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado suffered an ankle sprain during a workout this weekend and his availability for training camp is in question, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 6:47 PM
“The smallest thing you can do can make the biggest difference in your life,” Morant added. “When I’m talking about life and living, I get kind of emotional … but I’m just telling y’all to make the right decisions.” Pelicans stars CJ McCollum and Jose Alvarado also spoke at the Up Next Elite Camp. -via USA Today Sports / August 19, 2023
Andrew Lopez: Tough break for Pels guard Jose Alvarado who won’t get to participate in the World Cup for Puerto Rico. Team wanted him to sit for precautionary reasons as he continues to recover from a stress reaction in his tibia that cost him the final part of the season. pic.twitter.com/TQgu2fCUS3 -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / July 27, 2023