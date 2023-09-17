Luka Doncic on pace to become first $70 million player in NBA history

Doncic is on pace to become the first $70 million player in NBA history. The Mavericks guard is one of four players to make All-NBA first team four times before 25, joining Kevin Durant, Tim Duncan and Max Zaslofsky, according to ESPN Stats & Information.
Source: Bobby Marks @ ESPN
StatMuse @statmuse
Most triple-doubles in a non-All-Star season:
38 — Russell Westbrook
[gap]
16 — Fat Lever
Russell Westbrook had more triple-doubles than Jokic, Luka and Sabonis combined… and still didn’t make the All-Star team in 2021. pic.twitter.com/McMJ31UWtZ – 6:24 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Luka Doncic has a new shoe inspired by Lake Bled in Slovenia — and he & Jordan Brand are hosting a basketball tournament on a floating court this weekend at the lake to celebrate the launch. pic.twitter.com/7mTzYiv2bk – 12:21 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic could become the first NBA player to make $70 million in a single season 🤑 pic.twitter.com/IfB40KAgNC – 7:51 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by a player in their first 5 seasons (since the merger):
32.6 — Michael Jordan
28.0 — George Gervin
27.6 — Luka Doncic
27.3 — LeBron James pic.twitter.com/5RX1Z4axm7 – 1:11 PM
More on this storyline
If he earns All-NBA in 2023-24, Doncic would then become eligible to sign a five-year projected $318 million supermax extension. He is not allowed to sign the extension in 2024 because he will have only six years of service but he will have met the criteria (All-NBA in two of the immediately preceding three seasons) and will be able to sign an extension in 2025 that would kick in for the 2026-27 season. Note: If the salary cap increases 10% over the next three years, the Doncic extension would be $367.5 million. The last year of the contract would be $83.6 million. -via ESPN / September 17, 2023
Luka Doncic will be having his own 3×3 tournament on the water ???? -via Twitter @BasketNews_com / September 16, 2023
Donatas Urbonas: Luka Doncic 🇸🇮 has attempted 90 free throws in the FIBA World Cup 2023, the most for a player in a single tournament over the last 30 years. -via Twitter @Urbodo / September 10, 2023