Ben Simmons: As much as people try to put me in, I'm a point guard

Ben Simmons again emphsizes he will play point guard this season: “That’s what I am, I’m a point guard. As much as people try to put me in – everyone’s a GM in their head – I’m a point guard. I think with the team we have, I think it’s constructed well for us to have a good run.” (Via @Tina Cervasio)
Source: Twitter @erikslater_
Source: Twitter @erikslater_
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons again emphsizes he will play point guard this season:
“That’s what I am, I’m a point guard. As much as people try to put me in – everyone’s a GM in their head – I’m a point guard. I think with the team we have, I think it’s constructed well for us to have a good… pic.twitter.com/U31qBtC2cT – 1:43 PM
Ben Simmons again emphsizes he will play point guard this season:
“That’s what I am, I’m a point guard. As much as people try to put me in – everyone’s a GM in their head – I’m a point guard. I think with the team we have, I think it’s constructed well for us to have a good… pic.twitter.com/U31qBtC2cT – 1:43 PM
More on this storyline
Brian Lewis: What excites Ben Simmons about playing w/ Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, etc: “Just playing with guys who are just easy to play with, that just have one goal & thats to win. I dont think guys have too many individual goals. I think the team is going to come first.” HT @TinaCervasio -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / September 18, 2023
Tina Cervasio: I caught up with #NETS @BenSimmons25 on #SportsXtra—- it’s really a side many Nets fans may not have seen…with his passion for mentorship & equality. And YES… we talk about his injuries & this years’s roster. 🏀 -via Twitter @TinaCervasio / September 18, 2023
Nets Daily: Marc J Spears with Vincent Goodwill: “He’s probably at a point now where he’s supposed to be doing 3 on 3. He believes he’ll be able to be 100% by time season starts. I don’t know if he plays in first couple of preseason games, but it’s a progression.” open.spotify.com/episode/7u29JY… -via Twitter @NetsDaily / September 7, 2023