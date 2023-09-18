Ben Simmons: As much as people try to put me in, I'm a point guard

Ben Simmons again emphsizes he will play point guard this season: “That’s what I am, I’m a point guard. As much as people try to put me in – everyone’s a GM in their head – I’m a point guard. I think with the team we have, I think it’s constructed well for us to have a good run.” (Via @Tina Cervasio)
Brian Lewis: What excites Ben Simmons about playing w/ Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, etc: “Just playing with guys who are just easy to play with, that just have one goal & thats to win. I dont think guys have too many individual goals. I think the team is going to come first.” HT @TinaCervasio -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / September 18, 2023

