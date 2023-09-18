Ben Simmons: 'I owe it to everybody, the fans and everybody, to get back to where I need to be'

“I’d say [the hardest part was] not be able to do your job to the fullest. I never have excuses, I never tried to say anything about different things going on. But I was dealing with an injury at the time, so I did what I could in the moment,” Simmons said. “And I owe it to everybody, the fans and everybody, to get back to where I need to be. That’s what I did this summer to get back.”
Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets' Ben Simmons: 'I owe it to everbody' to regain All-Star form
He had surgery to repair a herniated disk that May and played just 42 games last season, many of them poorly. But multiple experts told The Post that his full recovery would take 18 months, and Simmons confirmed as much. That should put the former All-Star on pace to be 100 percent by November — a month into the season — and he’s been working out in Miami, impressing Nets players and brass who’ve been down to see him. -via New York Post / September 18, 2023
Ben Simmons again emphsizes he will play point guard this season: “That’s what I am, I’m a point guard. As much as people try to put me in – everyone’s a GM in their head – I’m a point guard. I think with the team we have, I think it’s constructed well for us to have a good run.” (Via @Tina Cervasio) -via Twitter @erikslater_ / September 18, 2023
Brian Lewis: What excites Ben Simmons about playing w/ Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, etc: “Just playing with guys who are just easy to play with, that just have one goal & thats to win. I dont think guys have too many individual goals. I think the team is going to come first.” HT @TinaCervasio -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / September 18, 2023