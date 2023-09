Ben Simmons: 'I owe it to everybody, the fans and everybody, to get back to where I need to be'

He had surgery to repair a herniated disk that May and played just 42 games last season, many of them poorly. But multiple experts told The Post that his full recovery would take 18 months, and Simmons confirmed as much . That should put the former All-Star on pace to be 100 percent by November — a month into the season — and he’s been working out in Miami, impressing Nets players and brass who’ve been down to see him. -via New York Post / September 18, 2023