Boston Celtics 2023-24 depth chart: Starters and backups

The Boston Celtics’ big 2023 offseason addition was All-Star big man Kristaps Porzingis, one of the most unique big men in the league thanks to his ability to space the floor from deep and protect the paint on the other end of the floor.

Boston also has two of the best wing players in the NBA, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, along with very talented big men like Al Horford and Robert Williams. Even their guard rotation is deep, as Derrick White is quietly an above-average starter.

That’s all to say, 2023-24 might be championship or bust for the Celtics.

Below, check out the 2023-24 depth chart – starters and backups – for the Boston Celtics.

Key: • Non-guaranteed / • Two-way contract/ • Out