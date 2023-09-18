Chicago Bulls 2023-24 depth chart: Starters and backups

The Chicago Bulls’ 2023-24 season will be led by the play of All-Star ball-handlers, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. The duo performed at a high level like in 2021-22 and the Bulls comfortably made the playoffs that year, though they took a step back in impact last season.

Besides LaVine and DeRozan, 2023-24 will be an important year for Patrick Williams and his continued development – he’s got a high ceiling. The Bulls also have Nikola Vucevic, another All-Star talent, still around. Alex Caruso is also a fan favorite for Bulls fans thanks to his defense and effort.

Below, check out the Bulls’ 2023-24 depth chart from starters to backups.

