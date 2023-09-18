Kelly Oubre signs deal with Philadelphia

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent G/F Kelly Oubre Jr., is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN. Oubre — who averaged 20 points for Charlotte last season — could get significant opportunity on the wing with the uncertainty around James Harden.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Kelly Oubre Jr going into mid-September unsigned, and eventually signing for the minimum, after coming off of a 20 point per game season, is incontrovertible proof that the analytics debate is settled in the NBA. – 8:05 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
New @PHLY_Sports / @PHLY_Sixers:
Will a low-risk bet on Kelly Oubre Jr. pay off, or will the Sixers end up being another team hoping for a version of the vet wing that never comes?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#ICYMI #Sixers are expected to sign Kelly Oubre Jr. to a one-year deal inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:56 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kelly Oubre for $12 million is bad and Kelly Oubre for $2 million is good. Pretty straightforward. – 7:19 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
At the veteran minimum (per @DerekBodnerNBA) for a player with 8 years of services, Kelly Oubre Jr. is due less than $3 million.
The Sixers pay $2,019,706. League covers the rest. Wildly team-friendly deal for a 27-year-old coming off a 20 and 5 season. Tremendous fit. – 7:18 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers are expected to sign Kelly Oubre Jr. to a one-year deal, source confirms @wojespn.
27-year-old wing who’s certainly capable of adding significant scoring off the bench. – 6:57 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Sixers are expected to sign Kelly Oubre, a source confirms @wojespn – 6:51 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent G/F Kelly Oubre Jr., is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN. Oubre — who averaged 20 points for Charlotte last season — could get significant opportunity on the wing with the uncertainty around James Harden. – 6:46 PM
Derek Bodner: Kelly Oubre Jr.’s contract with the Sixers is a one-year deal at the veteran’s minimum, sources tell @PHLY_Sixers. -via Twitter @DerekBodnerNBA / September 18, 2023
Keith Pompey: Kelly Oubre, who the Sixers will sign to a one-year deal, averaged a career-high 20.3 points last season for the Charlotte Hornets. He brings their training camp roster to 21 players. The Sixers will be the 27-year-old fifth NBA team. -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / September 18, 2023
Multiple teams I’ve spoken to recently expect free agent swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. to ultimately land with the Miami Heat … provided that the Heat are ultimately successful in their quest to trade for Portland’s Damian Lillard. -via marcstein.substack.com / September 11, 2023