Mavericks re-signed Markieff Morris to a partially guaranteed contract

Michael Scotto: The Dallas Mavericks re-signed Markieff Morris to a partially guaranteed one-year, $3.2 million deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Morris got $200K guaranteed.
The Dallas Mavericks re-signed Markieff Morris to a partially guaranteed one-year, $3.2 million deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Morris got $200K guaranteed. – 12:25 PM
Markieff Morris re-signs with Dallas
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: Heat’s Adebayo finds himself caught in the middle on dual fronts. sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/16/ira… Also: Bucks dealing with Heat wake; Markieff reflects on Jokic; Love curates; in-season; and odds. – 9:35 AM
Dallas Mavericks PR: The Mavericks have signed F/C Markieff Morris. Morris originally came to Dallas along with Kyrie Irving in a trade with the Nets on Feb. 6. He holds career averages of 10.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 24.1 minutes over 750 games (378 starts). Morris will wear #88. -via Twitter @MavsPR / September 16, 2023
When Markieff Morris was with the Miami Heat, the veteran forward had a hard take foul on Nikola Jokic that the Denver Nuggets star didn’t like. Chasing down Morris and taking a shot on him from behind, Jokic injured the Heat forward for several weeks. During a recent episode of the All The Smoke podcast, Morris was asked about this incident, and had a message for Jokic. “Sucker shot. That’s what we call it in my hood,” Morris said of Jokic’s hit. “… Took a sucker shot. They call it snuck. He snuck me. It was a sucker shot. He’s gonna get his, though. Don’t trip.” -via Sports Illustrated / September 15, 2023
Clutch Points: “What you fining me for? I’m the one who got hit!” The Morris twins reflect on Markieff and Nikola Jokic’s incident 🗣️ (via @shobasketball) pic.twitter.com/S7CKxhpiRa -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / September 14, 2023