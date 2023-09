Mavericks re-signed Markieff Morris to a partially guaranteed contract

When Markieff Morris was with the Miami Heat, the veteran forward had a hard take foul on Nikola Jokic that the Denver Nuggets star didn’t like. Chasing down Morris and taking a shot on him from behind, Jokic injured the Heat forward for several weeks. During a recent episode of the All The Smoke podcast, Morris was asked about this incident, and had a message for Jokic. “Sucker shot. That’s what we call it in my hood,” Morris said of Jokic’s hit. “… Took a sucker shot. They call it snuck. He snuck me. It was a sucker shot. He’s gonna get his, though. Don’t trip.” -via Sports Illustrated / September 15, 2023