Nick Nurse on Joel Embiid: 'We're trying to get him to play more games'

Q: Nick, as a basketball coach, how do you manage Joel Embiid now when considering the resting policy? Nurse: I think that we are looking at it maybe a little different than people think we might be. We’re trying to get him to play more games. Our goal is that it’s going up for him, not not the other direction, and some people would say, ‘Oh, that’s playoffs. Is he going to be?’ We’re just trying to get it going the other direction. I think that’s just what our people believe here that he can play and again, knock on wood, cross our fingers, all that stuff.Source: Ky Carlin @ Sixers Wire