Nick Nurse on Joel Embiid: 'We're trying to get him to play more games'

Q: Nick, as a basketball coach, how do you manage Joel Embiid now when considering the resting policy? Nurse: I think that we are looking at it maybe a little different than people think we might be. We’re trying to get him to play more games. Our goal is that it’s going up for him, not not the other direction, and some people would say, ‘Oh, that’s playoffs. Is he going to be?’ We’re just trying to get it going the other direction. I think that’s just what our people believe here that he can play and again, knock on wood, cross our fingers, all that stuff.
Source: Ky Carlin @ Sixers Wire
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
I sat down with Nick Nurse, as well as Arkells lead singer Max Kerman, and we discussed Nurse’s love of music, Tobias Harris’ different roles, managing Joel Embiid amid the new resting policy, and Tyrese Maxey #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-n… via @SixersWire – 3:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG in an age __ season (since the merger):
19 — Luka Doncic
20 — Luka Doncic
21 — LeBron James
22 — Shaquille O’Neal
23 — Michael Jordan
24 — Michael Jordan
25 — Michael Jordan
26 — Michael Jordan
27 — Kobe Bryant
28 — Joel Embiid
29 — James Harden pic.twitter.com/008V0vrhdi – 11:16 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
“He wants to make sure my form is straight, and he worked with me personally on that.”
New story here with Paul Reed discussing his shooting form, Nick Nurse, Rico Hines’ runs and more:
“He wants to make sure my form is straight, and he worked with me personally on that.”
More on this storyline
Nick Nurse: I do keep a pretty loose lid on the roles if that makes any sense because I think there is guys—there’s some guys maybe they never shot 3-pointer before and they’re not bad and we may need them to shoot more 3s or, or whatever it is. Paul Reed would be a good example for us for that. When we got James (Harden) and (Embiid) Joel out there, there’s gonna be some open 3s. So let’s start to open up their minds a little bit and let’s get working on it, and let’s see what happens. Things like that. -via Sixers Wire / September 18, 2023
NBA commenter Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently dropped a major bold prediction about the future of the Knicks’ franchise. “They’ll get one of those three guys, I guarantee,” said Simmons on the Bill Simmons Podcast. “Giannis [Antetokounmpo], [Joel] Embiid, or [Donovan] Mitchell will be on that team a year from now.” -via Clutch Points / September 13, 2023
Team USA has done some recruiting of Joel Embiid, who holds both United States and French citizenship, but the Philadelphia 76ers star has thus far been noncommittal in his plans. -via ESPN / September 11, 2023