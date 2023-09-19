Cleveland Cavaliers 2023-24 depth chart: Starters and backups

Cleveland Cavaliers fans are lucky to have an elite backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. However, that tandem may be too similar in their skill sets, both dynamic scoring guards who lack in size and who get picked on defensively, both with a propensity to take difficult shots too often, so it’s unclear how high the team’s ceiling is with that tandem.

Besides the backcourt, Cleveland fans have an exciting frontcourt, too, led by a player with huge potential, Evan Mobley, and the young center next to him, Jarrett Allen. Mobley has one of the highest ceilings in the NBA thanks to his size and skill.

Below, check out the Cavaliers 2023-24 depth chart, from starters to backups.

Key: • Non-guaranteed / • Two-way contract/ • Out