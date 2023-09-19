Damian Lillard on Golden State: 'I can't be a part of that'

Damian Lillard: As far as like Golden State, I respect what they’ve been doing over the last eight, nine years or whatever and I’m from there obviously. That’s home. But I can’t be a part of that. They’ve won four championships… Like what I look like going to try to do that and say oh I’m joining my home team. Like no. It’s somebody that played my position that’s behind LeBron the best player of this era. It don’t even make sense. I never do nothing like that. I lose every year before I go.
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Damian Lillard on Portland, trade request: ‘We don’t want the same thing’
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pretty wild to see the relationship Bam Adebayo built with Damian Lillard
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
The only hot name left in the #NBA trade market is Damian Lillard, who was essentially coerced into asking for a trade but is facing the prospect of starting camp with the team he never wanted to leave. #BackSportsPage #HardwoodHuddle
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! @MotorCityHoops and I podcasted yesterday.
-Lillard trade talks restarted?
-Player Participation Policy plus ROY
-Jarred Vanderbilt Extension
-Kevin Porter Jr. charges
-Arterio Morris suspended
Pod is also up on the feeds!
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Okay, we’re talking Damian Lillard and trade talks being re-activated a bit more in the last two weeks now with @MotorCityHoops
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hey! @MotorCityHoops and I are about to go live podcasting!
We’re talking:
-Lillard trade talks restarted?
-Player Participation Policy plus ROY
-Jarred Vanderbilt Extension
-Kevin Porter Jr. charges
-Arterio Morris suspended
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
As expected, talks reportedly picking up around Damian Lillard trade
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Blazers reportedly ramp up talks on Damian Lillard trade
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“What’s the next step?”
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard saga continues with training camp on the horizon: Aaron Fentress joins Chris Mannix on The Volume to discuss
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Damian Lillard trade rumors: Trail Blazers increasing frequency of discussions ahead of training camp
More on this storyline
This upcoming season do you want to stay in Portland? Damian Lillard: In a perfect world I could spend my entire career in Portland. -via YouTube / September 19, 2023
Damian Lillard: I’ve said this plenty of times before. I think KD is obviously one of the greatest players of all time. But if I was in his shoes I wouldn’t have done that, personally. -via YouTube / September 19, 2023
You think Steph is better than you? Damian Lillard: I don’t think nobody is better than me. I don’t think nobody’s better than me when I get on the court, that’s probably my greatest strength is I believe what I believe and that’s that’s what it is. But you’re the best point guard in the NBA right now? Damian Lillard: Yeah. -via YouTube / September 19, 2023