David Griffin: Zion Williamson has been in the gym more than he has in his entire career

“I can tell you Zion Williamson has been in our gym more than he has in his entire career in the offseason,” Griffin said. “He has been in New Orleans virtually all offseason, which is different.”
Source: CHRISTIAN CLARK @ New Orleans Times-Picayune
Source: CHRISTIAN CLARK @ New Orleans Times-Picayune
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christian Clark @cclark_13
“Hope is not a plan.”
The roster doesn’t look much different, but the Pelicans made other changes this offseason.
David Griffin said the team has the talent to be competitive.
“What we also know is we haven’t found a way to put it all together.” nola.com/sports/pelican… – 4:51 PM
“Hope is not a plan.”
The roster doesn’t look much different, but the Pelicans made other changes this offseason.
David Griffin said the team has the talent to be competitive.
“What we also know is we haven’t found a way to put it all together.” nola.com/sports/pelican… – 4:51 PM
More on this storyline
Drew Brees on his thoughts on the New Orleans Pelicans and who he enjoys watching on that team: “I think that they’re a team that a couple years ago during my last year and that’s when we drafted Zion [Williamson] and we drafted Jackson Hayes, right? I think there was a ton of excitement around the team. I feel like we’re in no shortage of this young talent, right? But it’s a matter of putting it all together. [Brandon] Ingram has proven to be an UNBELIEVABLE scorer and I think whenever you build a team, it’s a combination of veteran leadership along with young productive guys that can continue to grow and develop and they gotta stay healthy though, you know? I always feel that we’ve been always fighting the injury bug in the last few years so, we gotta find a way to stay healthy and get our way into the playoffs and start ascending once we get there.” -via YouTube / September 6, 2023
Will Guillory: Been hearing good things about the work Zion’s putting in this summer. Was told he’s been really focused on making sure his body is prepared for a long season. Think he’s gonna come in with a chip on his shoulder. -via Twitter @WillGuillory / September 2, 2023
Will Guillory: Been hearing good things about the work Zion’s putting in this summer. Was told he’s been really focused on making sure his body is prepared for a long season. Think he’s gonna come in with a chip on his shoulder. pic.twitter.com/m1bkf4bhyc -via Twitter @WillGuillory / September 1, 2023