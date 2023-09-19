Thunder to make a run at Damian Lillard?

On The Crossover NBA Podcast, Chris Mannix was optimistic about Oklahoma City’s chances if the Thunder have momentum near the trade deadline. “Trust me, I wrote this last week,” Mannix said. “I believe I’m going to call this an educated opinion. That if Dame is still on that Blazers roster in January. And if OKC is overachieving. If they’re playing really well, don’t be surprised if they go out and make a run at Lillard.”
Source: Sports Illustrated
Source: Sports Illustrated
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Regarding Oubre going to Philadelphia, Heat isn’t believed to have strongly pursued. One rep for another player said Heat ideally would like Lillard clarity before adding more, though that’s not primary reason for Heat’s Oubre decision. – 7:20 PM
Regarding Oubre going to Philadelphia, Heat isn’t believed to have strongly pursued. One rep for another player said Heat ideally would like Lillard clarity before adding more, though that’s not primary reason for Heat’s Oubre decision. – 7:20 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Man that Dame-Herro-Jimmy-Bam offense with Erik Spoelstra orchestrating is going to change lives – 11:44 AM
Man that Dame-Herro-Jimmy-Bam offense with Erik Spoelstra orchestrating is going to change lives – 11:44 AM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
The only hot name left in the #NBA trade market is Damian Lillard, who was essentially coerced into asking for a trade but is facing the prospect of starting camp with the team he never wanted to leave. #BackSportsPage #HardwoodHuddle
backsportspage.com/forcing-a-dami… – 10:07 AM
The only hot name left in the #NBA trade market is Damian Lillard, who was essentially coerced into asking for a trade but is facing the prospect of starting camp with the team he never wanted to leave. #BackSportsPage #HardwoodHuddle
backsportspage.com/forcing-a-dami… – 10:07 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! @MotorCityHoops and I podcasted yesterday.
-Lillard trade talks restarted?
-Player Participation Policy plus ROY
-Jarred Vanderbilt Extension
-Kevin Porter Jr. charges
-Arterio Morris suspended
Pod is also up on the feeds!
youtube.com/watch?v=HX8AkC… pic.twitter.com/pVyVrNkFLH – 9:40 AM
Hello! @MotorCityHoops and I podcasted yesterday.
-Lillard trade talks restarted?
-Player Participation Policy plus ROY
-Jarred Vanderbilt Extension
-Kevin Porter Jr. charges
-Arterio Morris suspended
Pod is also up on the feeds!
youtube.com/watch?v=HX8AkC… pic.twitter.com/pVyVrNkFLH – 9:40 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Okay, we’re talking Damian Lillard and trade talks being re-activated a bit more in the last two weeks now with @MotorCityHoops
youtube.com/live/HX8AkCGyC… – 8:50 PM
Okay, we’re talking Damian Lillard and trade talks being re-activated a bit more in the last two weeks now with @MotorCityHoops
youtube.com/live/HX8AkCGyC… – 8:50 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hey! @MotorCityHoops and I are about to go live podcasting!
We’re talking:
-Lillard trade talks restarted?
-Player Participation Policy plus ROY
-Jarred Vanderbilt Extension
-Kevin Porter Jr. charges
-Arterio Morris suspended
youtube.com/live/HX8AkCGyC… pic.twitter.com/PYSLQI7vsb – 8:14 PM
Hey! @MotorCityHoops and I are about to go live podcasting!
We’re talking:
-Lillard trade talks restarted?
-Player Participation Policy plus ROY
-Jarred Vanderbilt Extension
-Kevin Porter Jr. charges
-Arterio Morris suspended
youtube.com/live/HX8AkCGyC… pic.twitter.com/PYSLQI7vsb – 8:14 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
As expected, talks reportedly picking up around Damian Lillard trade
nbcsports.com/nba/news/as-ex… – 3:31 PM
As expected, talks reportedly picking up around Damian Lillard trade
nbcsports.com/nba/news/as-ex… – 3:31 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Blazers reportedly ramp up talks on Damian Lillard trade
sportando.basketball/en/blazers-rep… – 3:16 AM
Blazers reportedly ramp up talks on Damian Lillard trade
sportando.basketball/en/blazers-rep… – 3:16 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Chauncey Billups is sitting with Kyle Lowry at the Colorado game, and Billups gets up as soon as he notices the camera is on him. Lowry going to Portland in a Lillard trade? – 11:12 PM
Chauncey Billups is sitting with Kyle Lowry at the Colorado game, and Billups gets up as soon as he notices the camera is on him. Lowry going to Portland in a Lillard trade? – 11:12 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“What’s the next step?”
Antonio Daniels and Rick Kamla discuss the latest on Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/PbjQf4DIH9 – 2:44 PM
“What’s the next step?”
Antonio Daniels and Rick Kamla discuss the latest on Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/PbjQf4DIH9 – 2:44 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard saga continues with training camp on the horizon: Aaron Fentress joins Chris Mannix on The Volume to discuss
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/qEZAAtsGPO – 1:57 PM
Damian Lillard saga continues with training camp on the horizon: Aaron Fentress joins Chris Mannix on The Volume to discuss
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/qEZAAtsGPO – 1:57 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Damian Lillard trade rumors: Trail Blazers increasing frequency of discussions ahead of training camp
cbssports.com/nba/news/damia… – 10:50 AM
Damian Lillard trade rumors: Trail Blazers increasing frequency of discussions ahead of training camp
cbssports.com/nba/news/damia… – 10:50 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
From this week
1. Damian Lillard
espn.com/nba/insider/st…
2. Supermax and incentives
espn.com/nba/insider/st…
3. Resting Policy FAQ
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:00 AM
From this week
1. Damian Lillard
espn.com/nba/insider/st…
2. Supermax and incentives
espn.com/nba/insider/st…
3. Resting Policy FAQ
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:00 AM
More on this storyline
Damian Lillard: “It’s a way that you have to go about things where you can’t be an idiot. You say I’m gonna stay down, I’m gonna ride till the wheels fall off and all that stuff. I don’t have to prove that to nobody, like I’ve shown it. I mean that in my heart. But that’s like me and you saying no matter what happens we ain’t telling on each other. Ya know, I’m saying we never tell on each other. And then the day comes where I’m still playing by those same rules… Like man, you want the same thing? We’re gonna go out together and then that ain’t the code you want to live by no more. So when that happens, you can’t be how it was… You don’t want the same thing no more and you show me that you don’t want the same thing. We don’t want the same thing.” -via YouTube / September 19, 2023
ClutchPoints: “The Blazers have been talking to several teams… I’m kind of hearing rumors about another Eastern Conference team that I’m not gonna throw out there just yet.” Marc J. Spears with the latest on the Damian Lillard trade rumors 🗣 -via Twitter / September 18, 2023
“My sense is that the Blazers have done a lot more talking with teams in the last say 10 to 14 days than they did probably in at least a month plus prior,” Woj said. “And a big part of that is the league is back to work now after Labor Day, and training camp is starting to approach. And that’s the next real deadline in this process. -via NetsDaily / September 16, 2023