Victor Wembanyama on winning a ring: 'I know it will happen'

French phenomenon Victor Wembanyama will be in Paris for the 2024 Olympics, as he said in a press conference for the documentary “Un1que”, which follows his last season in France before getting drafted by the NBA. As he said without hesitation: “Succeeding in the Olympics would be a great story. And there will be no goal other than gold. I will of course be present at the Olympics. I watched the World Cup and the result was very disappointing. However, I am not worried. I have no other criticism to make, I was not in the team and it is in the hands of top-level players. I feel that this does not alter the opportunity to do something big in Paris next year”. -via EuroHoops.net / September 19, 2023