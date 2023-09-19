Victor Wembanyama on winning a ring: 'I know it will happen'

As for his upcoming season in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs, he added: “The ideal start would already be the playoffs. For the rest… the best thing is not knowing. I hope it will surprise me and it will be beautiful. It’s no secret that it’s hard to win a ring. But I’m patient, and I know it will happen. Not winning my first few years is no barrier to becoming a Hall of Famer or winning five later”.
Source: EuroHoops.net
Victor Wembanyama: “I will of course be present at the Olympics with no goal other than gold”
French phenomenon Victor Wembanyama will be in Paris for the 2024 Olympics, as he said in a press conference for the documentary “Un1que”, which follows his last season in France before getting drafted by the NBA. As he said without hesitation: “Succeeding in the Olympics would be a great story. And there will be no goal other than gold. I will of course be present at the Olympics. I watched the World Cup and the result was very disappointing. However, I am not worried. I have no other criticism to make, I was not in the team and it is in the hands of top-level players. I feel that this does not alter the opportunity to do something big in Paris next year”. -via EuroHoops.net / September 19, 2023
The Nike World Basketball Festival is a two-day event that features some of the best high school players in the world in a tournament. Many of the top-ranked girls and boys in upcoming recruiting classes played in their respective championship games Saturday. Morant and San Antonio Spurs No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama served as honorary captains for the South Boys team. The South’s opponent, the East team, had Booker and Durant as honorary captains. -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / September 17, 2023
Clutch Points: Kevin Durant and Devin Booker pulled up to the Nike World Basketball Festival in New York to coach against Ja Morant and Victor Wembanyama 😮 (via @overtime) pic.twitter.com/dyjdfghgKb -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / September 16, 2023