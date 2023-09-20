Andre Iguodala: 'If Dillon Brooks wasn’t crazy, he wouldn’t be in the NBA'

“There’s certain guys in the NBA that wouldn’t be in the NBA if they didn’t have that crazy mentality of how they view himself. There’s a selfishness with how they view themselves. If Dillon Brooks wasn’t crazy, he wouldn’t be in the NBA,” Iguodala said in an appearance on JJ Redick’s podcast, The Old Man and the Three.
Source: Jedd Pagaduan @ Clutch Points
Source: Jedd Pagaduan @ Clutch Points
More on this storyline
NBA Central: Dillon Brooks in the lab 🔥 (h/t @BasketballOnX) pic.twitter.com/3jbOSKXjCC -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / September 16, 2023
Jordi Fernandez, however, had nothing but good words about the player. “[He’s] excellent. He is nothing more than a normal person who comes in and is very professional,” the coach said. “He takes good care of himself [and does] all the work to be 100% ready to play. His work in the gym, the things he does on his own – he is a superb professional.” “Inside the locker room, he connects with his teammates, everyone respects him. He is like the rest of the group, he is nothing out of this world. He is one of the best competitors I have ever seen, and on the entire court, not only defensively, where he has superpowers, but he’s shown offensively that he can not only score but also be efficient with the quality of the shots,” Fernandez explained. -via BasketNews / September 13, 2023
Dillon Brooks ???? is the Best Defensive Player of #FIBAWC -via Twitter @Sportando / September 10, 2023