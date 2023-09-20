Austin Rivers interested in Celtics, Heat?

Austin Rivers is still looking for a home for next season just weeks away from the start of NBA training camps and one potential landing spot may end up being in Boston. The veteran guard revealed in a new appearance on the Bill Simmons podcast that he has reached out to the Celtics directly about joining the team in recent weeks. “I had a great talk with Brad (Stevens) actually like a week ago,” Rivers said.
Source: Brian Robb @ Booth Newspapers
Austin Rivers revealed on the latest Bill Simmons podcast that he's been in contact with the Celtics about a potential deal this month: "I told (Brad) I'd love to be a part of the team. He said a lot of positive things…"
Rivers also revealed he is holding out hope for a roster spot in Miami if the team ends up opening up a bunch of roster spots in the wake of a potential Damian Lillard trade in the coming weeks. The Celtics currently have 14 players signed to their roster but only 11 players are on fully guaranteed deals. -via Booth Newspapers / September 20, 2023
Thus, it’s no surprise to see veteran guard Austin Rivers call into question how circumstances like these could end up hampering the development of the Hornets’ young core. “Troubled youth,” Rivers told Pausha Haghighi, per The Ringer. “What’s the standard that’s being set there? The whole thing there, it’s not LaMelo’s fault. […] He just needs help. […] Surround LaMelo [Ball] around f**king people that can help him tap into his potential, not deplete it.” -via Clutch Points / September 20, 2023