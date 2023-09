Blazers aggressively trying to set up multi-team trade scenarios for Damian Lillard

The Blazers have begun exploring scenarios beyond the Heat. “Portland is trying to put together a number of multi-team scenarios to see they can get the assets back in a trade for Damian Lillard,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “They have been aggressive here in the last weeks… only because the league started up again. Labor Day comes, teams are engaging again. I do think they’re engaging. The question is do they find a deal in the next couple of weeks or do they have to bring Damian Lillard back to camp?”Source: RealGM