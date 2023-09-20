Brooklyn Nets 2023-24 depth chart: Starters and backups

Brooklyn Nets 2023-24 depth chart: Starters and backups

Brooklyn Nets 2023-24 depth chart: Starters and backups

September 20, 2023

By |

The Brooklyn Nets’ 2023-24 season will be led by young swingmen Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, the two prized acquisitions from the Kevin Durant trade. Bridges looked fantastic last season after getting to Brooklyn, playing like a two-way All-Star, while Johnson remained as reliable from the three-point line as ever.

Besides Bridges and Johnson, the Nets will also have high hopes for young center Nic Claxton, a dynamic finisher around the rim and a very solid rim protector. Even former Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons will be an important piece.

Below, check out the 2023-24 Brooklyn Nets depth charters: starters to backups.

