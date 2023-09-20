Damian Lillard had no issue with Blazers drafting Scoot Henderson

Damian Lillard on if he had an issue with Blaers drafting Scoot Henderson: No. Me and Scoot Henderson, we’ve had a few conversations with him coming into the league. That wasn’t a deal breaker for me at all. I respect his game. I think in that position he was the best player available, so that’s what you’ve gotta do if you’ve got the pick. I wasn’t offended at all because, at the end of the day, you’ve gotta come in and play. I’ve been doing this for a long time, so to me, that wasn’t a knock on me or anything.
Daniel Greenberg: According to @KyleNeubeck , the Chicago Bulls have been making calls the last few days trying to get into the Damian Lillard sweepstakes. -via Twitter / September 20, 2023
Kyle Neubeck: On today’s @PHLY_Sixers pod, we discussed the ongoing Lillard saga and a wild-card team I’ve heard is making calls to get in the mix — the Chicago Bulls -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / September 20, 2023
The Blazers have begun exploring scenarios beyond the Heat. “Portland is trying to put together a number of multi-team scenarios to see they can get the assets back in a trade for Damian Lillard,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “They have been aggressive here in the last weeks… only because the league started up again. Labor Day comes, teams are engaging again. I do think they’re engaging. The question is do they find a deal in the next couple of weeks or do they have to bring Damian Lillard back to camp?” -via RealGM / September 20, 2023
Clutch Points: “That wasn’t a dealbreaker for me at all. I respect his game. I think in that position, he was the best player available… I wasn’t offended at all.” Damian Lillard on if the Blazers drafting Scoot Henderson was a dealbreaker. pic.twitter.com/A3EikEmczC -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / September 19, 2023
Orlando Sanchez: “I think living here is pretty dope” Scoot Henderson is feeling the love in #ripcity “All the people show love and support, the best fans, I see why they say that” -via Twitter / September 14, 2023
What are reasonable expectations for him for his rookie season? Mychal Thompson: “I hope Victor Wembanyama can play at least 75 games, or really every game. If the Spurs want, they can load-manage him, take it easy on him, and play him fewer minutes in some games as his body adjusts to the NBA. I expect him to be in competition for Rookie of the Year. But there are going to be a lot of good rookies this year. It will be between him and Scoot Henderson vying for Rookie of the Year.” -via SportsKeeda / August 31, 2023