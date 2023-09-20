Damian Lillard on Kyrie Irving: 'He has the most beautiful game in NBA history'

“[Kyrie] has the most beautiful game in NBA history,”Lillard told the It Is What It Is Show (NSFW), via ClutchPoints. That has to be one of the greatest compliments a talent can receive. And it is hard to argue with the 33-year-old.
Source: Alex House @ Clutch Points
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
🤣🤣🤣 @Mr_Camron outtake from my ‘Paid In Full’ video
🎥 youtu.be/f8Js3iVcGlg?si… pic.twitter.com/Hf9GU7aFds – 9:16 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Was on a podcast this afternoon that will come out over the weekend. The following trade idea was presented.
Philly gets Damian Lillard
Miami gets James Harden
Blazers get Tyrese Maxey, Nikola Jovic, and picks
How off-base is this? pic.twitter.com/pgDiUE9isA – 7:20 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“I don’t think nobody is better than me when I get on the court.”
Dame says he’s thinks he’s the best PG in the NBA 🍿
(via @ITISWATITISTALK) pic.twitter.com/3OZ58ov8dl – 6:56 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Damian Lillard would rather ‘lose every year’ than play for hometown Warriors
cbssports.com/nba/news/damia… – 5:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Could Heat’s Herro arguably be best player on Blazers’ roster if acquired for Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/19/ask… – 5:00 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @ChrisVernonShow out now on the Dame saga, the latest news, and answering mailbag questions: spotify.link/u18E1tJieDb – 4:32 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
My video for ‘Paid In Full’ starring @TobeNwigwe and @Mr_Camron is out now!!!
🎥 youtu.be/xuhEdfWtGbg?si…
#DameDOLLA pic.twitter.com/h067i93DMG – 3:01 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
New music video dropping in 30 mins. 🫡 @Mr_Camron
#PaidInFull #DameDOLLA
🎥 youtu.be/xuhEdfWtGbg?si… pic.twitter.com/wy2t4Ehgsd – 2:36 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Who is the secret team in the East trying to land Dame? #TheMismatch
📼: youtu.be/jQJPVr9XzSo pic.twitter.com/Ol748WSjRl – 2:22 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
NBA Today is live with @VinceGoodwill & @DarthAmin
🌅 Is Damian Lillard headed to South Beach?
🍀 Malcolm Brogdon upset with the Celtics rumors
🖊️ Kelly Oubre Jr. is expected to sign with Philly pic.twitter.com/UhLtOUUufC – 1:03 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
🚨 New video dropping today at noon west coast time for my track ‘Paid In Full’ featuring @TobeNwigwe.
We paid tribute to the classic Paid In Full movie with a cameo from Killa Cam @Mr_Camron
🎥 youtu.be/xuhEdfWtGbg?si…
#DameDOLLA @FrontPageMusic @EMPIRE pic.twitter.com/BKbpvjMKIu – 11:56 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Dame says he and the Blazers are operating on different wavelengths.
(via @backonfigg) pic.twitter.com/EUSrhBZQTr – 11:39 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dame shared his thoughts ahead of the regular season. pic.twitter.com/L4rZbL7lBr – 11:09 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Could Heat’s Herro arguably be best player on Blazers’ roster if acquired for Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/19/ask… – 11:08 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Damian Lillard on Portland, trade request: ‘We don’t want the same thing’
nbcsports.com/nba/news/lilla… – 10:09 AM
Damian Lillard on Portland, trade request: ‘We don’t want the same thing’
Erik Slater @erikslater_
🚨 New words 🚨
Entering the first full season of the post-KD, Kyrie era, the Nets have a blend of returning contributors and young additions.
My latest projecting Brooklyn’s rotation and answering the new-look roster’s most pressing questions: clutchpoints.com/projecting-net… – 9:34 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Pretty wild to see the relationship Bam Adebayo built with Damian Lillard
pic.twitter.com/Q4wVa7VhhH – 9:32 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
🚨 New words 🚨
Entering the first full season of the post-KD, Kyrie era, the Nets have a blend of returning contributors and young additions.
My latest projecting Brooklyn’s rotation and answering the new-look roster’s most pressing question marks: clutchpoints.com/projecting-net… – 9:16 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Could Heat’s Herro arguably be best player on Blazers’ roster if acquired for Lillard? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/19/ask… Plus: Set in stone?; Chauncey and Kyle. – 8:07 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest playoff win% by an active player (minimum 20 games):
.684 — Klay Thompson
.682 — Draymond Green
.680 — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
.676 — Kyrie Irving
.676 — JaVale McGee pic.twitter.com/wMZhccdxCf – 3:49 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Apropos of nothing…
Kyrie Irving has a better winning percentage in the playoffs than Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Magic Johnson and Stephen Curry.
Now you know that. – 3:43 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ranking NBA’s top 20 guards: Stephen Curry vs. Luka Doncic for No. 1 on list, Kyrie Irving misses top 15
cbssports.com/nba/news/ranki… – 3:40 PM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
The Power of I AM.
I Wrote it down and followed through.
Chief Hélà 🤞🏾🪶♾ pic.twitter.com/jlU8IJO4HS – 4:32 PM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
I love Art.
Satire and Truth.
Chief Hélà 🤞🏾🪶♾ pic.twitter.com/WjV1Bkzg3u – 4:29 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Kyrie Irving arrives in China for his first shoe tour with ANTA.🛬
🧵: Full thread of his tour below👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/rTdJ9W2CM4 – 10:30 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Kyrie Irving arrives in China for his first shoe tour with ANTA.🛬 pic.twitter.com/oqp94NlYHW – 10:26 AM
While the Portland Trail Blazers guard hopes to be dealt to the Miami Heat, that hasn’t stopped other teams from wanting to trade for him. “I’ve heard that it’s not just one team, that multiple teams in the East [called for Dame], the Raptors being one of them,” Matt Moore said on the Locked On NBA podcast. “That’s the thing nobody is really saying, but everyone around the league knows the Raptors we’re amongst the teams. They’ve kicked the tires.” -via Blazers Edge / September 20, 2023
But Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard shot back at those critics by pointing out the extremely high level of basketball that took place inside the bubble (h/t Lakers Daily). “I feel like it would have been hard to win that ’cause people was fresh, bruh,” he said. “… Everybody was fresh. That’s why you seen dudes hooping like that ’cause it was nothing else, so I feel like that would make it harder to win it all.” “… It count to me ’cause you gotta look at it like this — why don’t it count?” he continued. “Nobody else won it. Everybody else had the same opportunity. Everybody else had the same opportunity to win it, so why they didn’t win it?” -via lebronwire.usatoday.com / September 20, 2023
Chinese basketball fans flocked to Xiamen airport on Sunday to catch a glimpse of the NBA’s Kyrie Irving on his first trip to China since 2017. The Dallas Mavericks guard flew into the Fujian province for a promotional tour with sports apparel brand Anta, one of whose head corporate offices is based in the city. A video circulating on Chinese social media showed Irving fighting his way through a packed mob chanting his name. -via / September 18, 2023
The four-year contract he signed in 2019 with Brooklyn included a complex set of eight incentives each season that totaled $4 million ($1 million each year) over the length of the contract. Irving earned $1.5 million of a possible $4 million in incentives under that contract. Irving’s three-year, $120 million deal with Dallas contains an additional $2 million per season of incentives but with less complicated language. Irving will receive $1 million each season if he plays in at least 65 games and an additional $1 million if the Mavericks win at least 50 games (Irving also has to play in 50 games to earn this bonus). -via ESPN / September 17, 2023
Kyrie Irving: The Power of I AM. I Wrote it down and followed through. 4th Grade Version of Me is Proud I stuck with it and achieved something special. Chief Hélà 🤞🏾🪶♾ pic.twitter.com/VFZHEkCk7N -via Twitter @KyrieIrving / September 17, 2023