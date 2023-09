Damian Lillard on Kyrie Irving: 'He has the most beautiful game in NBA history'

But Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard shot back at those critics by pointing out the extremely high level of basketball that took place inside the bubble (h/t Lakers Daily). “I feel like it would have been hard to win that ’cause people was fresh, bruh,” he said. “… Everybody was fresh. That’s why you seen dudes hooping like that ’cause it was nothing else, so I feel like that would make it harder to win it all.” “… It count to me ’cause you gotta look at it like this — why don’t it count?” he continued. “Nobody else won it. Everybody else had the same opportunity. Everybody else had the same opportunity to win it, so why they didn’t win it?” -via lebronwire.usatoday.com / September 20, 2023