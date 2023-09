DeMar DeRozan on having to shoot more threes: I don't have to do anything, only 38 people all-time have more points than me

DeMar DeRozan offered a blunt assessment and behind-the-scenes peek into his mindset when asked about his relative lack of 3-point shooting at his season-ending interview in April. His response might make some Chicago Bulls fans cringe. Still, it was a significant counterargument that speaks to the challenge of converting DeRozan into a consistent long-distance shooter. When you’ve lasted 14 NBA seasons, six of which you were named an All-Star performer, it’s understandable to view your game as satisfactory. “I don’t have to do nothing,” DeRozan said. “Thirty-(eight) people scored more points than me in NBA history.” Source: Darnell Mayberry @ The Athletic