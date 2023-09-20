DeMar DeRozan on having to shoot more threes: I don't have to do anything, only 38 people all-time have more points than me

DeMar DeRozan offered a blunt assessment and behind-the-scenes peek into his mindset when asked about his relative lack of 3-point shooting at his season-ending interview in April. His response might make some Chicago Bulls fans cringe. Still, it was a significant counterargument that speaks to the challenge of converting DeRozan into a consistent long-distance shooter. When you’ve lasted 14 NBA seasons, six of which you were named an All-Star performer, it’s understandable to view your game as satisfactory. “I don’t have to do nothing,” DeRozan said. “Thirty-(eight) people scored more points than me in NBA history.”
Source: Darnell Mayberry @ The Athletic
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Most clutch points in the NBA last season:
1. De’Aaron Fox: 194
2. DeMar DeRozan: 159
3. Jimmy Butler: 151
4. Jalen Brunson: 139
In clutch situations, Brunson shot:
52% from the floor
38% from downtown
83% from the FT line – 3:16 PM
He continued, somewhat soothing any concern and consternation his initial statement might have caused. “I’m not sitting up here saying I don’t need to shoot 3s,” he added. “But with that, I don’t make it feel like I’ve got to go out every single night and shoot 10 3s. I don’t feel that way. I still try to stay within the confines of being great at what I’m great at. When it’s 3s there, I take them. It’s not like I don’t take them.” -via The Athletic / September 20, 2023
But the 34-year-old DeRozan insists he’ll let them fly more next season. “Next year it’ll be more frequent 3s from me without a doubt,” DeRozan said. “Just because I’ve always had this vision in my career as I got older, I want to be able to just continue to expand my game. And that’s a main priority and a point of focus for me to just capitalize on as I get older.” After the Bulls failed to make the playoffs, DeRozan acknowledged the need for changes. “You’ve definitely got to fix something, tweak something,” he said. “To what extent, I’m not sure. That’s why I would never work in the front office. But I think, for the most part, it’s just figuring out what dynamics, the fit, whatever it is that we need to take that next step.” -via The Athletic / September 20, 2023
The NBA will allow pre-approved designated back-to-back allowances for players who are 35 years old on opening night or have career workloads of 34,000 regular-season minutes or 1,000 regular-season and playoff games combined, sources said. If a team feels that a star player is unable to play in back-to-back games, it must provide to the NBA written information at least one week prior explaining why the player’s participation should be limited. The star players who fall under this category include Chris Paul, Mike Conley, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan and James Harden. -via ESPN / September 13, 2023