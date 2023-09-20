If Blazers trade Damian Lillard to team that isn't Miami, Lillard expected to ask them to trade him to Heat

If Damian Lillard is traded to a team other than Miami, he is expected to ask to be traded to the Heat. “I think there are teams that will trade for him,” Wojnarowski said. “But it’s a little bit of a negotiating crutch where you tell Portland, ‘Hey, I’m not offering you everything we might because we’re taking risk here.’ “He says he only wants to play in Miami. That kind of dulls the offers a little bit. Portland is trying to put together a number of multiteam scenarios to see if they can get the assets back they want.”
Source: Miami Herald
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Should the Chicago Bulls consider getting in on the Damian Lillard trade sweepstakes? bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/20/chi… – 2:25 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Will Heat Pass Celtics as Favorites When they Trade for Lillard? w/ @wcgoldberg | ⚡️by @FDSportsbook @_OddsR @drink_AG1 twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:31 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Like that thing George Constanza once tried, Trail Blazers continuing to do the opposite of what Damian Lillard wants: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:18 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Are possible Antetokounmpo, Embiid trades next summer hurting the Lillard market?
nbcsports.com/nba/news/are-p… – 1:17 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Going live soon (1:15 EST) with @wcgoldberg for the 1st time since before Game 7 on @TheGardenReport. It seems like the #Heat are going to training camp without Damian Lillard…so now what?
⚡️@FDSportsbook @_OddsR @drink_AG1
Watch here: youtube.com/watch?v=HWNhGZ… – 12:59 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Continuing to discuss Damian Lillard is not an “educated take” it is trying to fit a square peg in a round hole:
thunderousintentions.com/2023/09/20/dam… – 12:46 PM
Continuing to discuss Damian Lillard is not an “educated take” it is trying to fit a square peg in a round hole:
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Coming up on today’s @PHLY_Sixers show at 12:30 — we have a three man weave of @DerekBodnerNBA @rich_hofmann and myself
We discuss the “mystery team” pursuing Damian Lillard, what the fallout could be for the Sixers, and draft historic Sixers rosters: youtube.com/live/Wgi1nhAI_… pic.twitter.com/eScVP9Zh4c – 12:24 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: @kpelton + I pick our most intriguing players for the season, Dame trade landscape, more; @_Andrew_Lopez previews Pels + Spurs: Zion status, Murphy/Alvarado injuries, NOP trade targets, Wemby plans, more:
spoti.fi/3PKHbkr
apple.co/3sTRwS6 – 10:17 AM
New Lowe Post podcast: @kpelton + I pick our most intriguing players for the season, Dame trade landscape, more; @_Andrew_Lopez previews Pels + Spurs: Zion status, Murphy/Alvarado injuries, NOP trade targets, Wemby plans, more:
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
The radio show is live from 10-noon ET: A PSA on the Cowboys, Lincoln Riley’s amateur move, Tua’s odds of greatness, @DanWetzel, soccer!, Buy/Sell w/@PrettyDaddyCBS, Lillard mic’d up, Ohtani, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@CBSSportsRadio
Free @Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:48 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Just got back from Europe for a few days and catching up on some Heat things:
– Never got the indication that Miami seriously considered Oubre. (Said this on the pod a lot)
– People on here are talking about Dame more than the Heat and Blazers are
– Looking for lunch recs in Boca – 9:27 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Damian Lillard on joining the Golden State Warriors: ‘I’d lose every year before I go’
nbcsports.com/nba/news/damia… – 9:17 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
It’s a Wednesday edition of The Starting Lineup with @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine!
🏀Damian Lillard’s Comments
🏀WNBA Playoffs
🏀@NoahEagle15 at 9:00am ET
📻Listen Live: siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📞Call the Show: 855-NBA-Jump (855-623-5867) pic.twitter.com/VG3EiTqpag – 7:02 AM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
🤣🤣🤣 @Mr_Camron outtake from my ‘Paid In Full’ video
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Was on a podcast this afternoon that will come out over the weekend. The following trade idea was presented.
Philly gets Damian Lillard
Miami gets James Harden
Blazers get Tyrese Maxey, Nikola Jovic, and picks
How off-base is this? pic.twitter.com/pgDiUE9isA – 7:20 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“I don’t think nobody is better than me when I get on the court.”
Dame says he’s thinks he’s the best PG in the NBA 🍿
(via @ITISWATITISTALK) pic.twitter.com/3OZ58ov8dl – 6:56 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Damian Lillard would rather ‘lose every year’ than play for hometown Warriors
cbssports.com/nba/news/damia… – 5:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Could Heat’s Herro arguably be best player on Blazers’ roster if acquired for Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/19/ask… – 5:00 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @ChrisVernonShow out now on the Dame saga, the latest news, and answering mailbag questions: spotify.link/u18E1tJieDb – 4:32 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
My video for ‘Paid In Full’ starring @TobeNwigwe and @Mr_Camron is out now!!!
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
New music video dropping in 30 mins. 🫡 @Mr_Camron
The Ringer @ringernba
Who is the secret team in the East trying to land Dame? #TheMismatch
📼: youtu.be/jQJPVr9XzSo pic.twitter.com/Ol748WSjRl – 2:22 PM
More on this storyline
A source said this week that Portland generally has continued to be reluctant to engage the Heat in serious talks and has acted disinterested in getting a deal done quickly with Miami, though that conceivably could change as the start of training camp approaches in early October. -via Miami Herald / September 20, 2023
Barry Jackson: NEW from @Anthony_Chiang and me: Even after 2 1/2 months, Portland still acting disinterested, unmotivated in sending Lillard to Heat while looking to entice other teams. Heat waits to see if that changes. And the Bam/Porzingis dynamic to monitor: -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / September 20, 2023
While the Portland Trail Blazers guard hopes to be dealt to the Miami Heat, that hasn’t stopped other teams from wanting to trade for him. “I’ve heard that it’s not just one team, that multiple teams in the East [called for Dame], the Raptors being one of them,” Matt Moore said on the Locked On NBA podcast. “That’s the thing nobody is really saying, but everyone around the league knows the Raptors we’re amongst the teams. They’ve kicked the tires.” -via Blazers Edge / September 20, 2023