Jamahl Mosley on Jalen Brunson: 'There's a killer walking in there'

Jamahl Mosley: You saw it ahead of time. I’ve known him for years. Me and his dad know each other well. When Jalen was in high school, he was in Chicago, and I worked him out a few times when his dad was with the Bulls. You could see there’s something in him that’s more competitive than people realize. There’s a professionalism he’s had for so long in the way he pushes his teammates, pushes himself, and the way that he works. He wants to be the first in the gym, and he wants to be the last out. He has a special ability and passion for playing and competing that I think people don’t appreciate because he comes off like a true professional, but there’s a killer walking in there.
Most clutch points in the NBA last season:
1. De’Aaron Fox: 194
2. DeMar DeRozan: 159
3. Jimmy Butler: 151
4. Jalen Brunson: 139
In clutch situations, Brunson shot:
52% from the floor
38% from downtown
83% from the FT line – 3:16 PM
Ian Begley: Knicks were reluctant to include Ryan Arcidiacono in trade for Josh Hart last February. They did so to satisfy league trade stipulations. Tom Thibodeau often praised Arcidiacono for his professionalism last season. Arcidiacono is the 4th Villanova player on the roster. He joins Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo. Arcidiacono is know to be particularly close with Brunson. -via Twitter @IanBegley / September 15, 2023
Kristian Winfield: Team USA point guard plus-minuses in FIBA World Cup play: Tyrese Haliburton: +13.1 Jalen Brunson: +4.1 -via Twitter @Krisplashed / September 10, 2023
Brunson is among the USA players who are clearly bummed out by what happened Friday, who won’t try to sugarcoat the devastation of losing a chance at a World Cup title with prose about playing Canada for third place. He’s averaging 10.7 points and 4.3 assists, and if you ask him of his opinion of how he’s played in a few of these games, his self review is somewhat critical. But when asked what positives he would take away from his USA experience, the first thing he said was: “In my past, I’ve seen that a lot of players who have done this, going into that (next NBA) year have great years. “I think this has been fun and it’s helped me get ready for the season,” Brunson said. “I am just taking it as positive as I can be right now. Obviously we have another game (Sunday), but, (this summer) is going to help me in the long run.” -via The Athletic / September 9, 2023