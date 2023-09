Jamal Moshley on Jalen Brunson: 'There's a killer walking in there'

Brunson is among the USA players who are clearly bummed out by what happened Friday, who won’t try to sugarcoat the devastation of losing a chance at a World Cup title with prose about playing Canada for third place. He’s averaging 10.7 points and 4.3 assists, and if you ask him of his opinion of how he’s played in a few of these games, his self review is somewhat critical. But when asked what positives he would take away from his USA experience, the first thing he said was: “In my past, I’ve seen that a lot of players who have done this, going into that (next NBA) year have great years. “I think this has been fun and it’s helped me get ready for the season,” Brunson said. “I am just taking it as positive as I can be right now. Obviously we have another game (Sunday), but, (this summer) is going to help me in the long run.” -via The Athletic / September 9, 2023