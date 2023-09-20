Jamal Moshley: 'Paolo Banchero is a combination of Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James and Jayson Tatum'

Are there any players that remind you of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner? Jamahl Mosley: Because the game has changed so much over the years with players getting more talented and higher IQs, you have to give combinations. Paolo is a combination of Carmelo (Anthony), LeBron (James) and (Jayson) Tatum. There are different combinations of things they possess. The passing skills. The ability to score in different areas. The power that they possess. Franz is between a mixture of Khris Middleton, Kawhi (Leonard) and Kevin Durant in the footwork. There are so many aspects these guys take from each one of those guys. You don’t want to label them as just this or that person. There’s a combination of each one that they possess because they study the game and they watch all these great players.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
@coachthorpe says the Lakers are the favorites in the West, and maybe LeBron's best roster ever.
Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley shared behind the scenes stories with Carmelo Anthony, Allen Iverson, Kyrie Irving, Dirk Nowitzki, Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, and what's next for Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Markelle Fultz on the @hoopshype podcast.
Melo back in New York for Mystics vs. Liberty Game 2 🔥
@carmeloanthony was shown on video board following highlights of his career at @UConnMBB & @usabasketball …I mean, of course they weren't showing #Knicks highlights in this building.🤣Place goes bonkers for the #Brooklyn born legend.
Most points + rebounds + assists over the last 20 years:
59,739 — LeBron James
41,583 — Russell Westbrook
39,519 — Carmelo Anthony
I picked a few places where Tatum can improve his game while he continues to chart a path toward greatness
“It’s an honor just to be there and see him go through his journey … He’s already at the top of the food chain. I’m just part of a support system.”
DAMN MAN!!!! 🤦🏾♂️. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Nick Chubb. Praying for the absolute best
LeBron with the next level NFL Sunday setup 📺
Joe Mazzulla, Jayson Tatum & Brad Stevens posing for a pic at Marcus Smart's wedding over the weekend 🍀
Apropos of nothing…
Kyrie Irving has a better winning percentage in the playoffs than Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Magic Johnson and Stephen Curry.
James Harden and Russell Westbrook joining Kevin Durant to tear up the Top 25 all-time scoring list this season is bonkers.
James Harden and Russell Westbrook joining Kevin Durant to tear up the Top 25 all-time scoring list this season is bonkers.
Most PPG in an age __ season (since the merger):
19 — Luka Doncic
20 — Luka Doncic
21 — LeBron James
22 — Shaquille O’Neal
23 — Michael Jordan
24 — Michael Jordan
25 — Michael Jordan
26 — Michael Jordan
27 — Kobe Bryant
28 — Joel Embiid
Boardroom announced on Tuesday the launch of Boardroom Advisory, an exclusive membership community that will complement the Boardroom portfolio. Co-founder Rich Kleiman and the executive team at Boardroom will helm the initiative. -via boardroom.tv / September 19, 2023
Kevin Durant added: “What our team has built with Boardroom speaks for itself, and it was born out of many of the relationships we have cultivated along the way. Boardroom Advisory is a natural extension of the brand, and is a way for us to bring our resources to other athletes. It’s something we’ve wanted to do for a long time.” -via boardroom.tv / September 19, 2023
Damian Lillard: I’ve said this plenty of times before. I think KD is obviously one of the greatest players of all time. But if I was in his shoes I wouldn’t have done that, personally. -via YouTube / September 19, 2023
Kristian Winfield: Tyrese Halliburton between-the-legs alley-oop to Paolo Banchero. Team USA has zero respect for Italy right now 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4SEl50UYbr -via Twitter @Krisplashed / September 5, 2023
During a media address at practice on Monday, via Eurohoops, Banchero was asked if he had a message for Italian fans, to which he bluntly said, “No.” The 20-year-old said he would be treating Tuesday’s matchup against Italy “like any other game.” -via Sports Illustrated / September 5, 2023
Clutch Points: Reporter: “Do you have a message for the Italian fans?” Paolo Banchero: “No.” 👀 (via @Eurohoopsnet) pic.twitter.com/Oe4DdZbtzy -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / September 4, 2023
