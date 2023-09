Jamal Moshley: 'Paolo Banchero is a combination of Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James and Jayson Tatum'

Are there any players that remind you of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner? Jamahl Mosley: Because the game has changed so much over the years with players getting more talented and higher IQs, you have to give combinations. Paolo is a combination of Carmelo (Anthony), LeBron (James) and (Jayson) Tatum. There are different combinations of things they possess. The passing skills. The ability to score in different areas. The power that they possess. Franz is between a mixture of Khris Middleton, Kawhi (Leonard) and Kevin Durant in the footwork. There are so many aspects these guys take from each one of those guys. You don’t want to label them as just this or that person. There’s a combination of each one that they possess because they study the game and they watch all these great players.Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype