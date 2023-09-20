Jeanie Buss: You can argue Anthony Davis was the best player in the NBA last season when he was playing

The Athletic: “There’s an argument to be made that he [Anthony Davis] was the best player in the NBA when he was playing.” Do you agree? Jeanie Buss joined the latest The Athletic NBA Show to discuss more on the Los Angeles Lakers.
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Vanderbilt agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Lakers worth $48 million, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, which is kind of a bargain for a defender of his skill. Paul’s clients have been absolutely eating this offseason. That list includes: Fred VanVleet (three years, $130 million) Draymond Green (four years, $100 million) Anthony Davis (three years, $186 million) Jerami Grant (five years, $160 million) Dejounte Murray (four years, $120 million) Jordan Clarkson (four years, $51 million) Jarred Vanderbilt (four years, $48 million) That’s nearly $800 million in salary right there. That’s pretty remarkable. Does Rich do media contracts too? Asking for a friend. -via For The Win / September 16, 2023
James has spoken to Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green, and they are all prepared to commit as well. Separately, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox and Dallas’ Kyrie Irving also have serious interest in committing, league sources said. -via The Athletic / September 11, 2023
Wood tweeted that it had “always been my dream” to play for the Lakers. It turns out his dream coincides with the desires of L.A.’s most important player: Anthony Davis. Sources told ESPN that Davis made it clear to the organization he wanted to have more support at center so he wouldn’t have to play so much 5 during the regular season. -via ESPN / September 7, 2023