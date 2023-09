Jeanie Buss: You can argue Anthony Davis was the best player in the NBA last season when he was playing

Vanderbilt agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Lakers worth $48 million, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, which is kind of a bargain for a defender of his skill. Paul’s clients have been absolutely eating this offseason. That list includes: Fred VanVleet (three years, $130 million) Draymond Green (four years, $100 million) Anthony Davis (three years, $186 million) Jerami Grant (five years, $160 million) Dejounte Murray (four years, $120 million) Jordan Clarkson (four years, $51 million) Jarred Vanderbilt (four years, $48 million) That’s nearly $800 million in salary right there. That’s pretty remarkable. Does Rich do media contracts too? Asking for a friend . -via For The Win / September 16, 2023