Knicks eyeing Giannis Antetokounmpo situation?

I assume the Knicks have a good idea of where they stand if Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes available via trade. Are they willing to hold off on any significant trades this season or in the 2024 offseason while they wait for Giannis? That approach doesn’t always end well around here. Just look at the Knicks’ 2019 offseason. If I had to guess, I’d assume that team president Leon Rose & Co. will make moves with Giannis in mind. But I don’t think the Knicks will take a “Giannis or bust” approach over the next 18 months. Right or wrong, Rose’s Knicks have shown in the past that they aren’t married to the idea of acquiring any one player (see the Donovan Mitchell trade talks). So I think that New York – along with 28 other teams – will keep tabs on Giannis over the next 12-to-18 months. But I think they’ll also pursue any other opportunity that comes along – even if it means weakening a potential trade offer for Antetokounmpo.
Source: SportsNet New York
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Are possible Antetokounmpo, Embiid trades next summer hurting the Lillard market?
Are possible Antetokounmpo, Embiid trades next summer hurting the Lillard market?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo is giving the Bucks a license to trade him, and they should at least consider doing it
Giannis Antetokounmpo is giving the Bucks a license to trade him, and they should at least consider doing it
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Man I can still dunk!! We gonna be good 😂 pic.twitter.com/v2F9HIX3ZI – 9:32 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo setting the stage to leave Milwaukee? foxsports.com/stories/nba/is… – 2:35 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Talking live now: resting rules, Giannis’ doubling down on comments, Giannis working out with Hakeem, Porter Jr, Dwight to Warriors: youtube.com/live/7pzidrw5x… – 11:32 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA wing rankings: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant battle for top spot among league’s best
NBA wing rankings: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant battle for top spot among league’s best
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
My around-the-league latest on NBA trade demands, referee Eric Lewis’ mysterious exit from the league, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future and much more: marcstein.substack.com/p/after-the-la… – 8:49 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
I got @jamesfgoldstein on that flex power 🔥💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/zmQsL6ToRV – 4:42 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Which of the teams in potential pursuit of Giannis (should things go wrong in Milwaukee) has a better chance of actually acquiring him?
Which of the teams in potential pursuit of Giannis (should things go wrong in Milwaukee) has a better chance of actually acquiring him?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis salutes Spanoulis #TheNightOfTheLegend7 pic.twitter.com/brMGKXcURx – 3:20 PM
More on this storyline
The Knicks could put together a solid trade offer for Giannis. They own the rights to four future *first-round picks and have all of their own first-rounders moving forward. They have players signed to reasonable contracts. Can they put together the best combination of players and picks? No. Oklahoma City and Houston can easily top any New York offer. -via SportsNet New York / September 20, 2023
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo recently took to X—formerly known as Twitter—to announce the birth of his baby daughter, Eva Brooke. The former two-time NBA MVP posted a picture of his newborn girl along with his sons, Liam and Maverick, on the social media platform, adding another chapter to the family life of the “Greek Freak.” -via Sports Illustrated / September 18, 2023
Dionysis Aravantinos: Giannis Antetokounmpo congratulates Vassilis Spanoulis on his jersey retirement night: “GOAT. Congrats for your amazing career.” pic.twitter.com/W76fDRNb3E -via Twitter @AravantinosDA / September 17, 2023
