Knicks eyeing Giannis Antetokounmpo situation?

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo recently took to X—formerly known as Twitter—to announce the birth of his baby daughter, Eva Brooke. The former two-time NBA MVP posted a picture of his newborn girl along with his sons, Liam and Maverick, on the social media platform, adding another chapter to the family life of the “Greek Freak.” -via Sports Illustrated / September 18, 2023