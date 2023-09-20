Pacers working on finding a potential Buddy Hield trade after extensions talks stalled out

After contract extension negotiations stalled out, Buddy Hield and the Indiana Pacers have started a dialogue to work on finding a potential trade with another team, league sources say. Hield is open to a trade elsewhere, according to rival team sources, but no deal is imminent and there aren’t any current substantive talks with any other team. The Pacers did offer Hield an extension in recent weeks, but it’s believed their proposal did not make the seven-year guard feel desired, league sources said.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
What's the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 1,500+ threes on 40+ 3P% over the last 10 seasons:
— Buddy Hield
— Steph Curry
— Klay Thompson
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/6zoBHZqV3V – 6:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Buddy Hield as a Pacer:
17.1 PPG
5.0 RPG
3.5 3PM
41.0 3P%
The only player in the NBA with 1,000+ 3-pointers in the 2020s. pic.twitter.com/RUxgyAO5xC – 6:19 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
More on this storyline
Multiple teams are expected to express interest in a possible trade for Hield and those conversations are expected to continue as NBA training camps open up over the next two weeks. -via The Athletic / September 20, 2023
NBA Central: Jermaine O’Neal is disappointed the Pacers allowed another player to wear No. 7 (h/t @BasketballOnX ) pic.twitter.com/ShwPxhNGhZ -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / September 14, 2023
The Bahamian men’s basketball team, led by Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield, Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton and Suns guard Eric Gordon, delivered the country’s biggest victory in the sport Sunday, defeating Argentina 82-75 to win a spot in one of next summer’s qualifying tournaments for the Paris Olympic Games. The Bahamas, whose head coach is Golden State Warriors assistant Chris DeMarco, outscored Argentina 23-12 in the fourth quarter to pull out the win — the team’s second in five days against the hosts — in front of a feisty home crowd. -via ESPN / August 21, 2023