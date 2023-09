Paul Pierce to Gilbert Arenas: 'Put some respect on Dream's name'

Arenas paired those comments with a 2012 report from Newsday’s former Knicks beat writer Alan Hahn, who was writing about then-Knicks center Amar’e Stoudemire working out with Olajuwon in the offseason. Hahn wrote at the time: “The cost of learning The Dream Shake? $50,000 a week is what we were told.” That caused Arenas to put on his best bewildered face and yell commentary filled with more vulgarities than a Quentin Tarantino script. That may be a dated reference, which Arenas won’t appreciate since that’s his main gripe about anyone training with Olajuwon. “He ain’t been good since the ’90s,” Arenas said. “That means all the moves in the early 2000s? He don’t know. 2010? He don’t know. 2020? He don’t know. He don’t know! Who the (expletive) you gonna do those moves on?” -via Houston Chronicle / September 20, 2023