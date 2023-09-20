Paul Pierce to Gilbert Arenas: 'Put some respect on Dream's name'

Other NBA players came to the defense of both Olajuwon and Antetokounmpo on the Instagram video Arenas posted. “U crazy,” Hall of Famer Paul Pierce wrote in the Instagram comments. “Put some respect on Dream’s name first of all. That move Dream did on baseline with the one arm fake layup, they still doing today. Stop it.”
Source: Houston Chronicle
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘Did I say Booker?’ Paul Pierce picks Phoenix Suns tandem Devin Booker, Kevin Durant for Team USA in 2024 Paris Olympics (w/video) #Suns #Paris2024 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:17 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
“It’s an honor just to be there and see him go through his journey … He’s already at the top of the food chain. I’m just part of a support system.”
Paul Pierce on @shobasketball details how a visit to Jayson Tatum with new C’s assistant Sam Cassell sparked summer workouts. pic.twitter.com/M1qxnyS7PA – 8:25 AM
Arenas paired those comments with a 2012 report from Newsday’s former Knicks beat writer Alan Hahn, who was writing about then-Knicks center Amar’e Stoudemire working out with Olajuwon in the offseason. Hahn wrote at the time: “The cost of learning The Dream Shake? $50,000 a week is what we were told.” That caused Arenas to put on his best bewildered face and yell commentary filled with more vulgarities than a Quentin Tarantino script. That may be a dated reference, which Arenas won’t appreciate since that’s his main gripe about anyone training with Olajuwon. “He ain’t been good since the ’90s,” Arenas said. “That means all the moves in the early 2000s? He don’t know. 2010? He don’t know. 2020? He don’t know. He don’t know! Who the (expletive) you gonna do those moves on?” -via Houston Chronicle / September 20, 2023
Former Timberwolves guard Rashad McCants commented, “Man, you said he needed to get better and now you saying don’t get better from the best?? This is weird man!!!! So, I guess you want him to go get some handle and a (Tracy McGrady) jumper lol. So when Kobe did it, I ain’t hear nuttin … Crickets lol and Kobe’s footwork came from Dream lol. Make it make sense Gilllllllllllll.” -via Houston Chronicle / September 20, 2023
During a conversation with Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett on the “KG Certified” show, Tony Allen shared that he wants to see more of that “seek and destroy mentality” from Tatum. He explained that Pierce had it, and so he hopes that the current Celtics superstar was able to get a better insight of that after his recent workout with The Truth. “That seek and destroy mentality. I used to look at P [Pierce] and see three things that were going to happen. Either he was going to get fouled, he was going to score, or he was going to get somebody a bucket,” said Allen. “That’s that seek and destroy mentality… I’m not saying Tatum don’t got it, but [Pierce] working out with him. I think that’s good insight,” Allen shared, via Audacy. -via Clutch Points / September 19, 2023
In a recent episode on Showtime Basketball’s “KG Certified” with Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce discussed his workouts with Jayson Tatum, in which Pierce had high praise for the 25-year-old. “To watch him and see him do the things that’s making him great, it’s an honor,” Pierce said. ”He’s one of the top five players in the league, so it’s an honor just to be there and see him go through his journey.” -via Audacy / September 19, 2023
“I’m there, really, just for support and to see his growth,” said Pierce. “He’s already at the top of the food chain, so I’m just part of being a support system.” -via Audacy / September 19, 2023