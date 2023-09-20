Raptors kicking the tires on Damian Lillard?

While the Portland Trail Blazers guard hopes to be dealt to the Miami Heat, that hasn’t stopped other teams from wanting to trade for him. “I’ve heard that it’s not just one team, that multiple teams in the East [called for Dame], the Raptors being one of them,” Matt Moore said on the Locked On NBA podcast. “That’s the thing nobody is really saying, but everyone around the league knows the Raptors we’re amongst the teams. They’ve kicked the tires.”
Source: Blazers Edge
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Was on a podcast this afternoon that will come out over the weekend. The following trade idea was presented.
Was on a podcast this afternoon that will come out over the weekend. The following trade idea was presented.
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
The Ringer @ringernba
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
More on this storyline
But Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard shot back at those critics by pointing out the extremely high level of basketball that took place inside the bubble (h/t Lakers Daily). “I feel like it would have been hard to win that ’cause people was fresh, bruh,” he said. “… Everybody was fresh. That’s why you seen dudes hooping like that ’cause it was nothing else, so I feel like that would make it harder to win it all.” “… It count to me ’cause you gotta look at it like this — why don’t it count?” he continued. “Nobody else won it. Everybody else had the same opportunity. Everybody else had the same opportunity to win it, so why they didn’t win it?” -via lebronwire.usatoday.com / September 20, 2023
“[Kyrie] has the most beautiful game in NBA history,”Lillard told the It Is What It Is Show (NSFW), via ClutchPoints. That has to be one of the greatest compliments a talent can receive. And it is hard to argue with the 33-year-old. -via Alex House @ Clutch Points / September 20, 2023