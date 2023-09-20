Warriors' decision on potential Dwight Howard signing coming soon?

Jason Dumas: Source: Dwight Howard has wrapped up his two-day interview process with the Warriors. A decision could come as soon as today. The vets have signed off on the idea of bringing Dwight into the fold. He will now head to LA to workout with Draymond & CP3 on Thursday.
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Live with the fella (@BrendanVogt). Come join.
✅ Would Dwight Howard help the Warriors?
✅ Which teams since 2000 have had the best chemistry?
✅ Who would you LEAST like to see win the title?
youtube.com/watch?v=AXKMOe… – 1:59 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
ClutchPoints: “I’m told that the Warriors are looking at this just as another work out, just another guy they’re bringing in to get a look at… That doesn’t mean he is a member of the team.” @kendra__andrews on Golden State checking out NBA veteran Dwight Howard. -via Twitter / September 18, 2023
Clutch Points: Dwight Howard’s been putting in work 👀🔥 (via @DwightHoward / IG) pic.twitter.com/4hrOVYfYJM -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / September 17, 2023
Stadium: “I’m told Dwight Howard will meet with Warriors team officials here soon, those meetings will include decision-makers…” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on Howard, Tony Bradley and Dewayne Dedmon among others being considered by the Warriors. -via Twitter / September 15, 2023