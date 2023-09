Chauncey Billups on Damian Lillard: He has been incredible

Your team is waiting for a mighty big shoe to drop, with Damian Lillard’s status still unresolved. That can’t be ideal. How does it not become a negative, a distraction? Chauncey Billups: Yeah, yeah. Obviously it’s unsettling, it’s difficult. But for me, all I can do, I’m responsible for giving my best to who we have. I don’t know how it’s going to play out. There’s nothing I can do to control it. But I do know who we have on our team right now and who I’ve been working with this summer. Who I’m excited about. All I can really do is pour myself into our guys. And see what happens whenever that happens. I’m excited about Shaedon’s progress. And coaching Scoot [Henderson] and Ant [Anfernee Simons]. Figuring out what happens with Dame? Everybody knows how I feel about Dame and my opportunity to coach him. We’ll just see. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’ll be ready to do the best I can . -via NBA.com / September 21, 2023