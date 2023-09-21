Chauncey Billups on Damian Lillard: He has been incredible

Any sense that Lillard lobbying publicly for a trade and where he prefers to go could drain the goodwill he’s built up there? Chauncey Billups: Dame has been incredible. To the fans of Portland, to our organization. He hasn’t been negative at all to anybody in our organization. Dame has been a stand-up guy. A professional the whole way through. It’s the business at hand. I don’t think there’s pressure on either side.
Source: Steve Aschburner @ NBA.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumor: Bulls looking to jump into Damian Lillard trade sweepstakes
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Should the Chicago Bulls consider getting in on the Damian Lillard trade sweepstakes? bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/20/chi… – 1:00 AM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Had to pay tribute to one of my favorite movies with my ‘Paid In Full’ music video.
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Regarding the #Bulls-Lillard rumors, don’t get your hopes up. If Lillard had 2 years left on his deal, maybe you think about offering LaVine and seeing what happens.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
On today’s @PHLY_Sixers pod, we discussed the ongoing Lillard saga and a wild-card team I’ve heard is making calls to get in the mix — the Chicago Bulls
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Damian Lillard hails himself as NBA’s best point guard… but with a Stephen Curry twist
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Damian Lillard rumors: NBA star would still request trade to Heat if Blazers send him elsewhere
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Portland keeps looking for something better than Heat’s assets for Lillard. And the Bam/Porzingis dynamic: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:35 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Portland’s Chauncey Billups heads into his third season as coach with probably the biggest open question in the NBA looming over his team. I talked with him about the unsettled Damian Lillard situation and more. nba.com/news/qa-chaunc… – 4:29 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Should the Chicago Bulls consider getting in on the Damian Lillard trade sweepstakes? bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/20/chi… – 2:25 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Will Heat Pass Celtics as Favorites When they Trade for Lillard? w/ @wcgoldberg | ⚡️by @FDSportsbook @_OddsR @drink_AG1 twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:31 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Like that thing George Constanza once tried, Trail Blazers continuing to do the opposite of what Damian Lillard wants: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:18 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Are possible Antetokounmpo, Embiid trades next summer hurting the Lillard market?
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Going live soon (1:15 EST) with @wcgoldberg for the 1st time since before Game 7 on @TheGardenReport. It seems like the #Heat are going to training camp without Damian Lillard…so now what?
⚡️@FDSportsbook @_OddsR @drink_AG1
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Continuing to discuss Damian Lillard is not an “educated take” it is trying to fit a square peg in a round hole:
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Coming up on today’s @PHLY_Sixers show at 12:30 — we have a three man weave of @DerekBodnerNBA @rich_hofmann and myself
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW from @Anthony_Chiang and me: Even after 2 1/2 months, Portland still acting disinterested, unmotivated in sending Lillard to Heat while looking to entice other teams. Heat waits to see if that changes. And the Bam/Porzingis dynamic to monitor: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 11:07 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: @kpelton + I pick our most intriguing players for the season, Dame trade landscape, more; @_Andrew_Lopez previews Pels + Spurs: Zion status, Murphy/Alvarado injuries, NOP trade targets, Wemby plans, more:
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
The radio show is live from 10-noon ET: A PSA on the Cowboys, Lincoln Riley’s amateur move, Tua’s odds of greatness, @DanWetzel, soccer!, Buy/Sell w/@PrettyDaddyCBS, Lillard mic’d up, Ohtani, more.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Just got back from Europe for a few days and catching up on some Heat things:
– Never got the indication that Miami seriously considered Oubre. (Said this on the pod a lot)
– People on here are talking about Dame more than the Heat and Blazers are
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Damian Lillard on joining the Golden State Warriors: ‘I’d lose every year before I go’
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Al Horford – 38,239 career minutes (RS + playoffs)
89th all-time – tied with Chauncey Billups
2,548 behind Allen Iverson & Magic Johnson for 63rd
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Could Heat’s Herro arguably be best player on Blazers’ roster if acquired for Lillard? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/19/ask… Plus: Set in stone?; Chauncey and Kyle. – 8:07 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is Kevin Love poised to step up as Heat’s next Udonis Haslem? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/18/ask… Plus: Cronin’s folly; the Lowry-Billups thing. – 9:09 AM
Your team is waiting for a mighty big shoe to drop, with Damian Lillard’s status still unresolved. That can’t be ideal. How does it not become a negative, a distraction? Chauncey Billups: Yeah, yeah. Obviously it’s unsettling, it’s difficult. But for me, all I can do, I’m responsible for giving my best to who we have. I don’t know how it’s going to play out. There’s nothing I can do to control it. But I do know who we have on our team right now and who I’ve been working with this summer. Who I’m excited about. All I can really do is pour myself into our guys. And see what happens whenever that happens. I’m excited about Shaedon’s progress. And coaching Scoot [Henderson] and Ant [Anfernee Simons]. Figuring out what happens with Dame? Everybody knows how I feel about Dame and my opportunity to coach him. We’ll just see. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’ll be ready to do the best I can. -via NBA.com / September 21, 2023
They are talking to other teams in terms of trying to find another team who might give them an offer for Lillard, to other teams who might get involved at nothing to do with Miami and Detroit. And maybe Lillard goes to one of those teams that’s out there. I’m told that there’s not great traction in these areas, that they’re really not being wowed by anything that’s substantial. -via Spotify / September 21, 2023
If you sat down with Miami and actually went back and forth and negotiated, which I’ve been told hasn’t happened, and people out of Miami have reported the exact same thing from their heat sources that that has not happened. There has not been a “Okay, we want this. Can we get that? Can we do this? Can we do that?” That has not happened. -via Spotify / September 21, 2023