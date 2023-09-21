Chauncey Billups: Scoot Henderson is going to be a star in this league

Naturally there is a ton of excitement about Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 pick in the Draft. What’s realistic for him as a first-year player? Chauncey Billups: Scoot is going to be a star in this league. He plays both sides of the floor with ferocity. He is very, very driven. He’s a playmaker, he’s a real point guard. Got some leadership about him. He looks like he’s the starting safety of the Denver Broncos. He’s going to be an exciting player for the whole world to watch but our fan base, they can rest assured they’ll be entertained.
Source: Steve Aschburner @ NBA.com
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Portland’s Chauncey Billups heads into his third season as coach with probably the biggest open question in the NBA looming over his team. I talked with him about the unsettled Damian Lillard situation and more. nba.com/news/qa-chaunc… – 4:29 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Al Horford – 38,239 career minutes (RS + playoffs)
89th all-time – tied with Chauncey Billups
2,548 behind Allen Iverson & Magic Johnson for 63rd
Playing ~2,539 like he did last year just about gets him there. – 1:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Could Heat’s Herro arguably be best player on Blazers’ roster if acquired for Lillard? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/19/ask… Plus: Set in stone?; Chauncey and Kyle. – 8:07 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is Kevin Love poised to step up as Heat’s next Udonis Haslem? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/18/ask… Plus: Cronin’s folly; the Lowry-Billups thing. – 9:09 AM
Damian Lillard on if he had an issue with Blaers drafting Scoot Henderson: No. Me and Scoot Henderson, we’ve had a few conversations with him coming into the league. That wasn’t a deal breaker for me at all. I respect his game. I think in that position he was the best player available, so that’s what you’ve gotta do if you’ve got the pick. I wasn’t offended at all because, at the end of the day, you’ve gotta come in and play. I’ve been doing this for a long time, so to me, that wasn’t a knock on me or anything. -via YouTube / September 20, 2023
Clutch Points: “That wasn’t a dealbreaker for me at all. I respect his game. I think in that position, he was the best player available… I wasn’t offended at all.” Damian Lillard on if the Blazers drafting Scoot Henderson was a dealbreaker. pic.twitter.com/A3EikEmczC -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / September 19, 2023
Orlando Sanchez: “I think living here is pretty dope” Scoot Henderson is feeling the love in #ripcity “All the people show love and support, the best fans, I see why they say that” -via Twitter / September 14, 2023