Chauncey Billups: Scoot Henderson is going to be a star in this league

Damian Lillard on if he had an issue with Blaers drafting Scoot Henderson: No. Me and Scoot Henderson, we’ve had a few conversations with him coming into the league. That wasn’t a deal breaker for me at all. I respect his game. I think in that position he was the best player available, so that’s what you’ve gotta do if you’ve got the pick. I wasn’t offended at all because, at the end of the day, you’ve gotta come in and play. I’ve been doing this for a long time, so to me, that wasn’t a knock on me or anything. -via YouTube / September 20, 2023