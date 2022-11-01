Al Horford: Scouting report and accolades

Al Horford: Scouting report and accolades

Al Horford|#42
Position: C
Born: 06/03/86
Height: 6-9 / 2.06
Weight: 246 lbs. / 111.6 kg.
Salary: $26,500,000

SCOUTING REPORT

Despite what the raw averages may say, a very good defender thanks to positioning and instincts… Not a good rebounder for his position, but he makes up for it with a well-rounded offensive game that includes outside shooting and a hook shot with either hand… Underrated playmaker out of the frontcourt… No flash, but a glue guy who makes teams better… Skillset has translated well as he has aged.

ACCOLADES

All-Star: 5 (2010, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2018)

All-NBA 3rd Team: 1 (2011)

All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2008)

All-Defensive 2nd Team: 1 (2018)

AmeriCup bronze: 1 (2011)

NCAA titles: 1 (2006)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 246 LBS

Standing reach: 8-foot-11

Height without shoes: 6-foot-8

Height with shoes: 6-foot-9.75

Wingspan: 7-foot-0.75

