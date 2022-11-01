Al Horford: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

Despite what the raw averages may say, a very good defender thanks to positioning and instincts… Not a good rebounder for his position, but he makes up for it with a well-rounded offensive game that includes outside shooting and a hook shot with either hand… Underrated playmaker out of the frontcourt… No flash, but a glue guy who makes teams better… Skillset has translated well as he has aged.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com