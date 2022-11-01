Al Horford: Scouting report and accolades

|Position:
|C
|Born:
|06/03/86
|Height:
|6-9 / 2.06
|Weight:
|246 lbs. / 111.6 kg.
|Salary:
|$26,500,000
SCOUTING REPORT
Despite what the raw averages may say, a very good defender thanks to positioning and instincts… Not a good rebounder for his position, but he makes up for it with a well-rounded offensive game that includes outside shooting and a hook shot with either hand… Underrated playmaker out of the frontcourt… No flash, but a glue guy who makes teams better… Skillset has translated well as he has aged.
Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com
ACCOLADES
All-Star: 5 (2010, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2018)
All-NBA 3rd Team: 1 (2011)
All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2008)
All-Defensive 2nd Team: 1 (2018)
AmeriCup bronze: 1 (2011)
NCAA titles: 1 (2006)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 246 LBS
Standing reach: 8-foot-11
Height without shoes: 6-foot-8
Height with shoes: 6-foot-9.75
Wingspan: 7-foot-0.75