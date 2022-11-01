Andre Drummond: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

The closest thing to an elite pure center in modern NBA… Good energy on the court… Splendid rebounder… Better handles and court vision than expected… Underwhelming rim protector considering his size… No shooting range outside the restricted zone… His free-throw shooting is still subpar… Lacks versatility… No longer a player that is sought after anymore due to his limited skillset.

