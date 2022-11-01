Andre Drummond: Scouting report and accolades

Andre Drummond: Scouting report and accolades

Andre Drummond: Scouting report and accolades

Andre Drummond|
Position: C
Born: 08/10/93
Height: 6-10 / 2.08
Weight: 270 lbs. / 122.5 kg.
Salary: $3,200,000

SCOUTING REPORT

The closest thing to an elite pure center in modern NBA… Good energy on the court… Splendid rebounder… Better handles and court vision than expected… Underwhelming rim protector considering his size… No shooting range outside the restricted zone… His free-throw shooting is still subpar… Lacks versatility… No longer a player that is sought after anymore due to his limited skillset.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com

ACCOLADES

All-Star: 2 (2016, 2018)

All-NBA 3rd Team: 1 (2016)

All-Rookie 2nd Team: 1 (2013)

World Cup gold: 1 (2014)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 278.6 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-9.75

Height with shoes: 6-foot-11.75

Standing reach: 9-foot-1.5

Hand width: 9.5 inches

Hand length: 9.5 inches

Wingspan: 7-foot-6.25

Home