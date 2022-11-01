Andrew Wiggins: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

Supremely talented… Freakish athletic tools on the wing including size, length and explosiveness… Makes plays where he looks like an All-Star, but follows that up with stretches where he disappears… Consistency has improved in Golden State… Still has room to improve… Has lived up to his defensive upside… Wants the challenge to guard opposing teams’ best player.

