Anthony Davis: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

A freak of nature… Dominant in both offense and defense… One the top defensive players in the game when healthy… Unstoppable finisher at the rim… Perfect instinct as a shot blocker… Has added a respectable three-point shot… Can run the court, but maybe not as fast as before… Too injury-prone… Average passing skills for an elite big man nowadays.

