Bam Adebayo: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

One of the smartest big men in the league… Always in the right spot… Great court vision to find open shooters… Can protect the rim with great results… Powerful finisher in the restricted zone… His jumper hasn’t fully developed yet… Defensive presence should allow him to win a couple of DPOYs.

