Bam Adebayo: Scouting report and accolades

Bam Adebayo|#13
|Position:
|C-F
|Born:
|07/18/97
|Height:
|6-9 / 2.06
|Weight:
|243 lbs. / 110.2 kg.
|Salary:
|$30,351,780
SCOUTING REPORT
One of the smartest big men in the league… Always in the right spot… Great court vision to find open shooters… Can protect the rim with great results… Powerful finisher in the restricted zone… His jumper hasn’t fully developed yet… Defensive presence should allow him to win a couple of DPOYs.
ACCOLADES
All-Star: 1 (2020)
All-Defensive 2nd Team: 3 (2020, 2021, 2022)
Olympic gold: 1 (2020)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 242.6 LBS
Height without shoes: 6-foot-8.75
Height with shoes: 6-foot-9.75
Standing reach: 9-foot-0
Hand width: 8.75 inches
Hand length: 9.5 inches
Wingspan: 7-foot-2.75