Ben Simmons: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

A triple-double threat… Elite point guard abilities, especially for his height… Unstoppable when pushing the ball in the open court… Great finisher at the rim… Elite defender… Great ability to deflect passes… His three-point shooting is still MIA… Can’t even hit a jumper from mid-range… At this point, you have to wonder about his availability to play.

