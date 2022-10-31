Ben Simmons: Scouting report and accolades

Ben Simmons|#25
|Position:
|F
|Born:
|07/20/96
|Height:
|6-10 / 2.08
|Weight:
|240 lbs. / 108.9 kg.
|Salary:
|$35,448,672
SCOUTING REPORT
A triple-double threat… Elite point guard abilities, especially for his height… Unstoppable when pushing the ball in the open court… Great finisher at the rim… Elite defender… Great ability to deflect passes… His three-point shooting is still MIA… Can’t even hit a jumper from mid-range… At this point, you have to wonder about his availability to play.
Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com
ACCOLADES
Rookie of the Year: 1 (2018)
All-Star: 2 (2019, 2020, 2021)
All-NBA 3rd Team: 1 (2020)
All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2018)
All-Defensive 1st Team: 2 (2020, 2021)