Blake Griffin: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

Strong playmaker out of the power forward spot… Injury concerns will follow him through the end of his career… In his prime, hard to stop one-on-one scorer with a potent face-up and post-up game… Tight ballhandle for a big man… Average defender at best due to size and length limitations, though effort on that end isn’t poor… Once an athletic freak, but no more… His lack of shooting has made him a fringe player now.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com