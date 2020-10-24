Boston Celtics TV ratings

Take a look at the Celtics TV ratings for nationally televised games, courtesy of ShowBuzz Daily.

REGULAR SEASON

Average audience: 1.42 million (22.86 percent less than in 2018-19)

Average rating: 0.89 (22.93 percent less than in 2018-19)

PLAYOFFS

Average audience: 2.99 million (15.15 percent less than in 2018-19)

Average rating: 1.74 (24.73 percent less than in 2018-19)

NATIONAL TV GAMES

1. Boston vs. Toronto: 4.69 million (2.57 rating)

September 11, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 7

25.97 percent less than in 2018-19

2. Boston vs. Miami: 4.48 million (2.64 rating)

September 23, 2020 on ESPN / Conference Finals, Game 4

4.30 percent more than in 2018-19

3. Miami vs. Boston: 4.37 million (2.35 rating)

September 25, 2020 on ESPN / Conference Finals, Game 5

29.96 percent less than in 2018-19

4. Miami vs. Boston: 4.01 million (2.4 rating)

September 15, 2020 on ESPN / Conference Finals, Game 1

26.97 percent less than in 2018-19

5. Boston vs. Miami: 3.81 million (2.04 rating)

September 19, 2020 on ESPN / Conference Finals, Game 3

38.13 percent less than in 2018-19

6. Boston vs. LA Lakers: 3.59 million (2.28 rating)

February 23, 2020 on ABC / Regular season

7. Miami vs. Boston: 3.48 million (2.06 rating)

September 17, 2020 on ESPN / Conference Finals, Game 2

20.82 percent less than in 2018-19

8. Boston vs. Miami: 3.44 million (1.83 rating)

September 27, 2020 on ESPN / Conference Finals, Game 6

46.49 percent less than in 2018-19

9. Toronto vs. Boston: 3.43 million (2 rating)

September 09, 2020 on ESPN / Second Round, Game 6

53.23 percent less than in 2018-19

10. Boston vs. Toronto: 3.32 million (1.83 rating)

December 25, 2019 on ESPN / Regular season

11. Boston vs. Toronto: 2.71 million (1.52 rating)

September 07, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 5

43.87 percent less than in 2018-19

12. Toronto vs. Boston: 2.56 million (1.36 rating)

September 05, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 4

31.16 percent less than in 2018-19

13. Toronto vs. Boston: 2.44 million (1.41 rating)

September 03, 2020 on TNT / Second Round, Game 3

66.21 percent less than in 2018-19

14. Houston vs. Boston: 2.35 million (1.47 rating)

February 29, 2020 on ABC / Regular season

15. Boston vs. New Orleans: 2.24 million (1.37 rating)

January 26, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season

16. Boston vs. Philadelphia: 2.23 million (1.5 rating)

August 23, 2020 on ABC / First Round, Game 4

20.53 percent less than in 2018-19

17. Philadelphia vs. Boston: 2.10 million (1.36 rating)

August 17, 2020 on ESPN / First Round, Game 1

16.00 percent more than in 2018-19

18. LA Lakers vs. Boston: 2.02 million (1.26 rating)

January 20, 2020 on TNT / Regular season

19. Boston vs. Toronto: 1.88 million (1.1 rating)

September 01, 2020 on ESPN / Second Round, Game 2

47.99 percent less than in 2018-19

20. Boston vs. Philadelphia: 1.81 million (1.17 rating)

August 21, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 3

26.92 percent less than in 2018-19

21. Brooklyn vs. Boston: 1.79 million (1.04 rating)

November 27, 2019 on ESPN / Regular season

22. Philadelphia vs. Boston: 1.70 million (1.14 rating)

August 19, 2020 on TNT / First Round, Game 2

384.38 percent more than in 2018-19

23. Boston vs. Philadelphia: 1.70 million (1.09 rating)

October 23, 2019 on ESPN / Regular season

24. Boston vs. Toronto: 1.68 million (1.08 rating)

August 30, 2020 on ESPN / First Round, Game 6

54.75 percent less than in 2018-19

25. Trail Blazers vs. Boston: 1.66 million (1.11 rating)

August 02, 2020 on ABC / Regular season

26. Philadelphia vs. Boston: 1.66 million (1.08 rating)

February 01, 2020 on ABC / Regular season

27. Boston vs. Milwaukee: 1.30 million (0.86 rating)

July 31, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season

28. Boston vs. Milwaukee: 1.28 million (0.85 rating)

January 16, 2020 on TNT / Regular season

29. Boston vs. Miami: 1.25 million (0.8 rating)

January 28, 2020 on TNT / Regular season

30. Boston vs. Dallas: 1.16 million (0.82 rating)

December 18, 2019 on ESPN / Regular season

31. Brooklyn vs. Boston: 1.12 million (0.71 rating)

March 03, 2020 on TNT / Regular season

32. Denver vs. Boston: 1.11 million (0.68 rating)

December 06, 2019 on ESPN / Regular season

33. Brooklyn vs. Boston: 1.02 million (0.66 rating)

August 05, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season

34. Boston vs. Toronto: 1.01 million (0.66 rating)

August 07, 2020 on TNT / Regular season

35. Orlando vs. Boston: 1.00 million (0.64 rating)

February 05, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season

36. Boston vs. Miami: 0.98 million (0.62 rating)

August 04, 2020 on TNT / Regular season

37. Milwaukee vs. Boston: 0.95 million (0.62 rating)

October 30, 2019 on ESPN / Regular season

38. Boston vs. Utah: 0.94 million (0.65 rating)

February 26, 2020 on ESPN / Regular season

39. Golden State vs. Boston: 0.90 million (0.6 rating)

January 30, 2020 on TNT / Regular season

40. Boston vs. Oklahoma City: 0.37 million (0.23 rating)

February 09, 2020 on NBA TV / Regular season

41. Oklahoma City vs. Boston: 0.36 million (0.21 rating)

March 08, 2020 on NBA TV / Regular season

42. Boston vs. New York: 0.33 million (0.2 rating)

October 26, 2019 on NBA TV / Regular season