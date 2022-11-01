Bradley Beal: Scouting report and accolades

Bradley Beal|#3
|Position:
|G
|Born:
|06/28/93
|Height:
|6-3 / 1.91
|Weight:
|207 lbs. / 93.9 kg.
|Salary:
|$43,279,250
SCOUTING REPORT
Absolute monster scorer… A vintage shooting guard who is ultra confident… Underrated athlete who can finish at the bucket… Good effort on defense… Much-improved playmaker… Solid ballhandler… A star.
ACCOLADES
All-Star: 3 (2018, 2019, 2021)
All-NBA 3rd Team: 1 (2021)
All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2013)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 201.8 LBS
Height without shoes: 6-foot-3.25
Height with shoes: 6-foot-4.75
Standing reach: 8-foot-4
Hand width: 9 inches
Hand length: 8.5 inches
Wingspan: 6-foot-8