Bradley Beal: Scouting report and accolades

Bradley Beal: Scouting report and accolades

Bradley Beal: Scouting report and accolades

Bradley Beal|#3
Position: G
Born: 06/28/93
Height: 6-3 / 1.91
Weight: 207 lbs. / 93.9 kg.
Salary: $43,279,250

SCOUTING REPORT

Absolute monster scorer… A vintage shooting guard who is ultra confident… Underrated athlete who can finish at the bucket… Good effort on defense… Much-improved playmaker… Solid ballhandler… A star.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com

ACCOLADES

All-Star: 3 (2018, 2019, 2021)

All-NBA 3rd Team: 1 (2021)

All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2013)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 201.8 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-3.25

Height with shoes: 6-foot-4.75

Standing reach: 8-foot-4

Hand width: 9 inches

Hand length: 8.5 inches

Wingspan: 6-foot-8

Home