Carmelo Anthony: Scouting report and accolades

SCOUTING REPORT

At any age, can get buckets… His jumper is still a beauty… Has never met a shot he didn’t like… Not exactly a generous passer… Not much of a defender either… Can’t regularly attack the rim anymore… More of a floor spacer, instant offense player off the bench now.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com