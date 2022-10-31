Carmelo Anthony: Scouting report and accolades

Carmelo Anthony|
Position: F
Born: 05/29/84
Height: 6-8 / 2.03
Weight: 235 lbs. / 106.6 kg.

SCOUTING REPORT

At any age, can get buckets… His jumper is still a beauty… Has never met a shot he didn’t like… Not exactly a generous passer… Not much of a defender either… Can’t regularly attack the rim anymore… More of a floor spacer, instant offense player off the bench now.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com

ACCOLADES

All-Star: 10 (2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017)

All-NBA 2nd Team: 2 (2010, 2013)

All-NBA 3rd Team: 4 (2006, 2007, 2009, 2012)

All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2004)

Olympic gold: 3 (2008, 2012, 2016)

Olympic bronze: 1 (2004)

World Cup bronze: 1 (2006)

AmeriCup gold: 1 (2007)

NCAA titles: 1 (2003)

NCAA Final Four MVP: 1 (2003)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Standing reach: 8-foot-9.5

Height without shoes: 6-foot-6.25

Weight: 233 LBS

Wingspan: 7-foot-0

